कोरोना संक्रमण:58 साल में पहली बार पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर पर कार्तिक मेला नहीं लगेगा

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • नपा ने मेला अनुमति के लिए कलेक्टर को लिखा था पत्र

आस्था के केंद्र पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर में 58 साल में पहला मौका है जब मेला नहीं लगेगा। हालांकी नपा ने मेला अनुमति के लिए कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखा था लेकिन प्रशासन ने कोरोना को देखते हुए अनुमति जारी नहीं की। छोटे व बाहर से आने वाले व्यवसायियों में निराशा है।
शहर में हर साल कार्तिक पूर्णिमा से पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर में 20 दिनी मेले का आयोजन होता है। 58 साल पहले शिवना किनारे छोटी-सी जगह से शुरुआत हुई थी। समय के साथ-साथ इसे भव्यता प्रदान करने का प्रयास किया। यहीं कारण है कि यह मेला रतलाम, नीमच व मंदसौर जिले में लगने वाले मेलों में सबसे बड़ा मेला रहता है। मेले में रोजगार के लिए दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश सहित देश भर के व्यवसायी मंदसौर आते है। शहर के लोकल लोग भी व्यवसाय करते है। मेले में करीब 600 से ज्यादा दुकानें व 100 से अधिक झूला व्यवसायी आते हैं लेकिन मेले पर कोरोना के काले बादल छा गए हैं। 58 साल में पहली बार है जब पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर परिसर में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेले का आयोजन नहीं होगा। अनलॉक में नपा ने आयोजन की अनुमति के लिए कलेक्टर को पत्र भी लिखा था लेकिन वापस संक्रमण की स्थिति बनने पर प्रशासन ने अनुमति नहीं दी। जिससे इस साल कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर मेले का आयोजन नहीं होगा।
व्यवसायियों में निराशा, सुरक्षा के लिए जरूरी

व्यापारी राजीव शर्मा, नवीन बागड़ी ने बताया कि शहर में बाजार खुले हैं यहां भी तो कोरोना का खतरा है। कोरोना देखते हुए दुकानों में दूरी तय कर कम दुकानें बनाई जा सकती थी, मेले के मार्ग की चाैढ़ाई बढ़ा सकते थे। इससे कुछ व्यापारियों को रोजगार मिल जाता। पहले ही आठ माह से लोगों के रोजगार ठप पड़े हैं। इससे कुछ मदद मिल जाती। अब प्रशासन के आगे हम क्या कर सकते हैं।नपा के मेला आयोजन के प्रभारी कर्मचारी राजेंद्र नीमा ने बताया कि मेला आयोजन के लिए कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखा था लेकिन प्रशासन से मेले की अनुमति नहीं मिली।

