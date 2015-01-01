पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुवासरा विधानसभा:हरदीप की हैट्रिक, 29440 वोटों से जीते

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • डंग को 54.45 फीसदी तो पाटीदार को 40.80 फीसदी वोट मिले

जिले में सुवासरा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस से भाजपा में आए मंत्री हरदीपसिंह डंग ने निरंतर तीसरा चुनाव जीतकर रिकाॅर्ड बनाया है। उन्हाेंने 117955 वोट प्राप्त कर कांग्रेस के राकेश पाटीदार को 29440 वोटों से हराया। राकेश पाटीदार को 88515 वोट मिले हैं। हरदीप ने अनारक्षित सुवासरा सीट पर दूसरी सबसे बड़ी जीत दर्ज कराई है। इसी जीत के साथ लोकसभा क्षेत्र कांग्रेस मुक्त हो गया है। मंगलवार को मतगणना के दिन हरदीप के साथ भाई प्रदीप डंग, बेटा रिदम डंग आदि रिश्तेदार ही मौजूद रहे। वहीं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राकेश पाटीदार के साथ परशुराम सिसौदिया, दलौदा सरपंच विपिन जैन, श्यामलाल जोकचंद आदि नेता मौजूद थे। पहले राउंड से भाजपा के हरदीप निरंतर आगे चलते रहे। 21वें राउंड की गणना तक 26417 वोटों से आगे चल रहे थे। जीत के प्रति अाश्वस्त हरदीप 22वें राउंड की गणना के दौरान गुपचुप नीमच के हर्कियाखाल स्थित संकटमोचन हनुमान मंदिर में राम भक्त हनुमानजी का आशीर्वाद लेने निकल गए। यहां पूजा-अर्चना कर 2.45 बजे हरदीप वापस मतगणना स्थल पहुंचे। 3.30 बजे तक अंतिम चरण के परिणाम के साथ हरदीप की जीत घोषित हो गई। सीतामऊ एसडीएम बिहारीसिंह ने जीत का प्रमाण-पत्र प्रदान किया।

जोरदार लीड }पिछले चुनाव में डंग 350 वोटों से जीते थे, इस बार उन्हें 29090 वोट ज्यादा मिले

मतगणना पूरी होने पर कॉलेज परिसर में बने मंच पर कलेक्टर मनोज पुष्प व सीतामऊ एसडीएम बिहारीसिंह ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी हरदीपसिंह डंग को जीत का प्रमाण-पत्र दिया। श्रीकोल्ड चौराहा से एकजुट होकर पार्टी पदाधिकारी भी मंच पर पहुंचे। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष नानालाल अटोलिया, सांसद सुधीर गुप्ता, विधायक यशपालसिंह सिसौदिया, जिपं अध्यक्ष प्रियंका गोस्वामी, शामगढ़ मंडल अध्यक्ष बलवंतसिंह पंवार मौजूद थे।

आपने जिसे वोट दिया जानिए उसे कुल कितने वोट मिले

क्र. प्रत्याशी पार्टी प्राप्त मत परिणाम
संख्या प्रतिशत
1. हरदीपसिंह डंग भाजपा 1,17,955 54.45% जीते
2. राकेश पाटीदार कांग्रेस 88,515 40.86% निकटतम
3. शंकरलाल चौहान बसपा 2,233 1.03% जमानत जब्त
4. संदीप राजगुरू शिवसेना 2,051 0.95% जमानत जब्त
5. हरदील मुरलीधर इंडिया 414 0.19% जमानत जब्त जनशक्ति
6. शकील मंसूरी निर्दलीय 430 0.02% जमानत जब्त
7. शेख अफसर निर्दलीय 1317 0.61% जमानत जब्त
8. सरदारसिंह सिसौदिया निर्दलीय 1548 0.71% जमानत जब्त
9. हरीश शर्मा निर्दलीय 402 0.19% जमानत जब्त
10. नोटा --- 1,769 0.82% जमानत जब्त

डाक मतपत्र में भी हरदीप रहे आगे :मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से पीजी कॉलेज मतगणना स्थाल पर डाकमत पत्र की गणना ईवीएम के साथ ही शुरू हुई। यह दोपहर 1 बजे पूरी हुई। 4 राउंड में डंग को समर्थन मिला। डाकमत पत्र से कुल 1547 वोट गिरे। इसमें 1523 वोट बुजुर्ग, दिव्यांग व कर्मचारियों के शामिल हैं। वहीं सीमा पर तैनात आर्मी के 27 जवानों ने भी डाकमत पत्र से वोटिंग की। इसमें 11 हरदीप काे मिले व 10 निरस्त हाे गए। डंग ने कुल 802 वोट मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस के राकेश पाटीदार को 521 वोट मिले।

दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद विजयी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओं, मैं आपके सुवासरा विधानसभा से विजयी प्रत्याशी हरदीपसिंह डंग संकल्प लेता हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जो भरोसा जताया है उसे मैं कदापि टूटने नहीं दूंगा। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर पूरा कराने का जी जान से जुटने का वचन देता हूं। 1. रोजगार : 8 लेन मार्ग निकलने से क्षेत्र समृद्ध होगा। रोजगार की संभावनाएं बढ़ाने के लिए मैं प्रयास करूंगा ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा उद्योग-धंधे क्षेत्र में खुलें। युवाओं को रोजगार मिले, यह मेरी प्राथमिकता होगी। 2. सड़क : सुवासरा विस क्षेत्र की सबसे बड़ी समस्या रोड की कनेक्टिविटी की है। सुवासरा-शामगढ़, कयामपुर-नाहरगढ़, रूनिजा रोड का नए सिरे से निर्माण के लिए शासन से जल्द से जल्द राशि स्वीकृत कराने का प्रयास करूंगा। 3. पानी : तीनों नप व गांवों में नल-जल योजना का विस्तारीकरण, कैबिनेट मंत्री रहकर शिवना नदी को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने का प्रयास करूंगा। स्वीकृत सिंचाई परियोजना का काम जल्द पूरा होकर किसानों के खेतों में पानी पहुंचे, यह काम पहले किया जाएगा। हरदीपसिंह डंग

28 राउंड में ऐसे बढ़ती गई भाजपा

राउंड कांग्रेस भाजपा अंतर 1 2786 4136 1350 2 5537 7961 2424 3 9143 12211 3068 4 12948 16160 3812 5 16324 20671 4347 6 18910 25138 6228 7 22392 29224 6832 8 25353 33547 8194 9 27966 38436 10470 10 30952 42602 11650 11 33940 46586 12646 12 36860 50299 13439 13 39803 54942 15139 14 43613 59371 15758 15 46758 64001 17243 16 49624 68457 18833 17 53337 72853 19516 18 55977 77447 21470 19 58457 81835 23378 20 60943 86631 25688 21 64099 90516 26417 22 67523 94589 27066 23 71039 99295 28256 24 74286 103685 29399 25 77598 107549 29951 26 81798 111235 29437 27 85374 115000 29626 28 87991 117142 29151 कुल 88515 117955 29440

