पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गांधीसागर के पानी में केमिकल का मामला:स्वास्थ्य, पशुपालन, राजस्व विभाग ने की जांच, कहा : दूषित पानी से ही बीमारी की आशंका

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदूषण बोर्ड के अधिकारी कह रहे कर्मचारी ने लिए सैंपल, कर्मचारी को पता नहीं कहां से लाए, एक- दूसरे पर डाल रहे जिम्मेदारी, पानी की जांच को लेकर दिखा रहे लापरवाही

गांधीसागर के बैक वाटर एरिया में पानी दूषित होने पर जिला प्रशासन ने गुरुवार को छोटी आत्री में स्वाथ्य्य विभाग व पशुपालन की टीम भेजकर परीक्षण कराया। राजस्व विभाग की टीम ने पंचनामा बनाया। पीएचई ने गांव के सार्वजनिक कुएं व गांधीसागर के बैक वाटर एरिया के पानी का सैंपल लिया। जिम्मेदारों के अनुसार प्रदूषित पानी से ही बीमारियों की आशंका है। मामले में प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अधिकारी गुमराह करने का प्रयास करते रहे। गांधीसागर बैक वाटर में फैक्ट्रियों का वेस्ट केमिकल मिलने से छोटी आत्री में लोगों सहित पशु भी बीमार हो रहे हैं। मल्हारगढ़ तहसीलदार प्रीति भिसे ने छोटी आत्री सहित संजीत, टिडवास, हिंगोरिया बड़ा, खात्याखेड़ी में भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमें भेजीं। इसके साथ पशुपालन विभाग के जिम्मेदारों ने पशुओं का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया। राजस्व अमले ने पंचनामा बनाया व पीएचई कर्मचारियों ने पानी के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेज दिए। सभी जिम्मेदारों को पानी की समस्या दिखाई दे रही है। गांव के आसपास गंदे पानी से पूरे गांव में बदबू फैली है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 20 से अधिक लोगों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया। कई लोगों ने कोरोना के डर से परीक्षण नहीं कराया। पशुपालन विभाग ने जांच में पाया कि पशुओं में पेटदर्द की समस्या है जो गंदा पानी पीने से हो सकती है। चिकित्सकों ने 9 गोवंश को टीके लगाए व गांव में पशुओं के लिए आवश्यक दवाइयां उपलब्ध कराईं।

ताल, आलोट व मंदसौर में गंदा पानी नहीं मिला
जिले का नेता ही पर्यावरण मंत्री है, इसके बाद भी प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अधिकारी लापरवाह है। बुधवार शाम को क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक हेमंत तिवारी ने बताया कि दूषित पानी का सैंपल लेने गुरुवार को टीम मंदसौर जाएगी। गुरुवार सुबह कहते हैं कि टीम ने सैंपल ले लिए। क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी आर.डी. वाघा ने बताया कि उन्हें ताल, आलोट व मंदसौर में कहीं गंदा पानी नहीं मिला। जब उनसे पूछा कि सैंपल कहां से लिया तो जवाब नहीं दे पाए। इसके बाद मंदसौर प्रबंधक से बात करने के लिए कहते रहे जबकि मामले में देर शाम तक प्रबंधक तिवारी मंदसौर को बुलाकर बात करने का आश्वासन देते रहे।

बहाव के साथ आया दूषित पानी, बदल रहा रंग
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर टकरावद सुरेंद्र पाटीदार ने बताया कि छोटी आत्री से कोई गंदगी नहीं मिल रही। यह बहाव के साथ होकर दूषित पानी आया है। प्राइमरी रूप से देखने में आया कि पानी का आॅर्डर व कलर बदला है। पानी में ऑक्सीजन की कमी दिख रही थी। सैंपल की जांच के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है। एक मरीज हाथ-पैर दर्द वाला मिला। 6 के आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल लिए। पेयजल स्रोतों में ब्लीचिंग पाउडर डाला है। अड़मालिया, संजीत के आसपास चंबल के बैक वाटर एरिया में सर्वे कराया, वहां भी पानी प्रदूषित मिला है।

यह तो तय है कि खराब हो रहा है पानी
पशुओं के डॉक्टर पवन टैगोर ने बताया कि देखने पर पानी में ब्लूनम (काई) जमी है उससे पानी में सड़न हो सकती है। इसके अलावा भी पानी में एक अलग लेयर जरूर बन रही। वह क्या है जांच के बाद ही पता चलेगा। पानी में बदबू बहुत ज्यादा है, यह तो तय है कि पानी खराब हो रहा है। पानी की रिपोर्ट के बाद वापस पशुओं की जांच करेंगे।

बदबू से पूरा गांव प्रभावित
पीएचई के निसार अहमद ने बताया कि छोटी आत्री के चारों तरफ गांधीसागर का बैक वॉटर बदबू मार रहा है। इससे पूरा गांव प्रभावित है। गांव में कुएं, हैंडपंप व अन्य पेयजल सोर्स के साथ गांधीसागर बैक वाटर का भी सैंपल लिया है। जांच के लिए लैब भेजा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें