जनसभा:मैं जनता का सेवक, वो मुझे कमीना कहते हैं: सीएम

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंदवासा में सीएम चौहान ने कमलनाथ की टिप्पणी का दिया जवाब, सीएम चौथी बार सुवासरा आए

जनता की सेवा करना यदि कमीनापन है तो हां मैं कमीना हूं। यह बात सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने कही। वे विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए भाजपा प्रत्याशी हरदीपसिंह डंग के प्रचार के लिए गुरुवार को चंदवासा में जनसमूह को संबोधित कर रहे थे। राज्यसभा सांसद सिंधिया के साथ सीएम चौहान गुरुवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे हेलिकॉप्टर से चंदवासा पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस बौरा गई है। वचन-पत्र के वादे पूरे नहीं किए। कर्ज माफी, बेरोजगारी भत्ता भूल गए। अब वे केवल मुझे और सिंधिया को गाली दे रहे हैं। हरदीप ने भी जब उनसे चंबल योजना की बात की तो उन्होंने चलो-चलो कह दिया। मेरे से योजना मांगी तो मैंने 21 अरब की योजना दी। सीएम ने कहा कि मैं भले ही भूखा-नंगा है लेकिन वह मप्र में ही पैदा हुआ हूंै। कमलनाथ आपका नाड़ा कहां गड़ा है यह बताइए। सिंधियाजी मैं आपका आभारी हूं जो आपने कोरोना से पहले सरकार गिरा दी नहीं तो यह प्रदेश की जनता को ही मार देते।

15 माह तक कमलनाथ ने केवल नोट गिने : सिंधिया
सीएम से पहले ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने भी जनता को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि 15 माह तक कमलनाथ ने केवल नोट गिने हैं। जब मैं कांग्रेस में था तो हरदीप मेरे साथ थे। तब उन्होंने कहा था कि कांग्रेस का कहना साफ, 10 दिन में हर किसान का कर्जा माफ। पिपलियामंडी की सभा में मुझसे भी कहलवाया और सर्टिफिकेट भी दिलवाए गए लेकिन एक रुपया भी नहीं दिया। कमलनाथ खुद को भगवान समझने लगे थे। सिंधिया ने कहा कि मुझसे कहा कि सड़क पर उतरो। जब-जब सिंधिया परिवार को ललकारा जाता है तब-तब ऐसा ही होता है।

