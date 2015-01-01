पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण:अक्टूबर मेंं थमी कोरोना की रफ्तार फिर बढ़ने लगी, 9 नए मरीज मिले

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले माह 230 पॉजिटिव मिले जबकि सात दिन में 61 पॉजिटिव मिले

जिले में मतदान के बाद मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। जिले में पिछले सात दिनाें में 61 नए काेरोना मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। बुधवार रात आई रिपोर्ट में 9 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। दीपावली पर बाहर से लोगों का आना व जाना चल रहा है इससे भी संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि सितंबर में कोरोना के 866 मरीज सामने आए। अक्टूबर में 230 मरीज ही मिले। मतदान खत्म होने के बाद 5 नवंबर से मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी हैं। अक्टूबर के 31 दिन में जहां 230 मरीज मिले। वहीं नवंबर के सात दिनों में 61 नए मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। ऐसे में अभी मास्क ही कोरोना की दवाई है। आंकड़ों की कमी के साथ लोग इससे दूरी बनाते दिख रहे हैं। बुधवार को शहर में दीपावली के चलते अच्छी खासी भीड़ रही। सदर बाजार में पांव रखने तक की जगह नहीं थी। 90 फीसदी लोग बिना मास्क के दिखे। इस भीड़ में दो तीन संक्रमित पहुंच गए तो सैकड़ों को संक्रमित कर सकते हैं।

त्योहार मनाने बाहर से आने वालों से है खतरा

देश में कई जगह दूसरी और दिल्ली में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आ चुकी है लेकिन जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने संक्रमित मरीजों के संपर्क वालों को ट्रैस कर उनकी सैंपलिंग करना बंद कर दिया है। दूसरी ओर त्योहार पर लोग बाहर से अपने घर आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में किसी के संक्रमित निकलने पर विभाग न तो उसके संपर्क में आए लोगों के सैंपल ले रहा है न संक्रमित लोगों के घरों को कंटेनमेंट घोषित कर रहा है। हालात यह हैं कि घर के आसपास बैरिकेड्स लगाना भी बंद कर दिया है। इससे संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। बाहर से आने वालांे के माध्यम से जिले में भी संक्रमण के दूसरे चरण का खतरा बढ़ रहा है।

मरीज बढ़ना गंभीर मामला
^ कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए शासन ने कई महीनों का लॉकडाउन लगाया। उस दौरान सभी को मास्क व सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करना सिखाया। अभी वापस मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। इसके लिए कलेक्टर से चर्चा कर उचित कदम उठाएं जाएंगे।
- डॉ केएल राठौर, प्रभारी सीएमएचओ।

