आयकर विभाग:आयकरदाता सभी पुराने लंबित मामलों को सुलझाकर ब्याज व जुर्माने में छूट प्राप्त करें

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • विवाद से विश्वास योजना में आयकर कार्यालय में हुई बैठक, दी विभिन्न जानकारी

विवाद से विश्वास योजना को लेकर बुधवार को आयकर कार्यालय में एक बैठक हुई। इसमें संयुक्त आयकर आयुक्त चारूकुमार पोजगे ने योजना की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि आयकर विभाग करदाताओं के लिए विवाद से विश्वास योजना शुरू की है। इसमें करदाता अपने पुराने लंबित प्रकरणों से संबंधित विवाद सुलझा सकते हैं। इसमें ब्याज, जुर्माना और अभियोजन से योजना अनुसार छूट ली जा सकती है। यदि करदाता का प्रकरण अपील में लंबित है और वे अपना विवाद सुलझाना चाहते हैं तो 31 दिसंबर को फाॅर्म नं.1 व फाॅर्म नं. 2 फाइल कर स्कीम में भाग ले सकते हैं। पोजगे ने बताया कि उज्जैन संभाग में लगभग 2000 प्रकरण अपील/याचिका में लंबित हैं, इसमें से मंदसौर में केवल 45 ही हैं। योजना के अंतर्गत 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक घोषणा-पत्र प्रस्तुुत कर 31 मार्च 2021 तक विवादित कर का भुगतान कर सकते हैं। योजना में विभाग आरोपित शास्ति के लंबित प्रकरणों में 25 प्रतिशत राशि जमा करके लाभ लिया जा सकता है। आयकर अधिकारी शेरसिंह गिन्नारे ने करदाताओं से विवाद से विश्वास स्कीम का लाभ लेने की अपील करते हुए बताया की यह स्कीम करदाताओं के हित में आयकर विभाग का सराहनीय प्रयास है। कर सलाहकार संघ अध्यक्ष लोकेंद्र जैन, सीए ग्रुप अध्यक्ष राजेश मंडवारिया, पूर्व अध्यक्ष सीए दिनेश जैन, महावीर पाटनी, जितेंद्र मित्तल मौजूद थे।

