जनसुनवाई:लॉकडाउन में कोविड लैब बनाई, अभी तक मजदूरी अटकी

मंदसौर6 घंटे पहले
  • 97 आवेदन आए, एडीएम बोले- अगली जनसुनवाई में आवेदनों का निराकरण करके लाएं

मंगलवार को जनसुनवाई में विभिन्न समस्याओं को लेकर 97 लोगों ने आवेदन दिए। शिकायतों का समय-सीमा में निराकरण के लिए एडीएम एनएस राजावत ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए। कहा कि अगली जनसुनवाई में आएं तो आवेदनों का निराकरण करके लाएं। जनसुनवाई में सभी जिलाधिकारी मौजूद रहें। सीतामऊ फाटक निवासी आवेदक गोपाल माली ने एडीएम राजावत को आवेदन देकर कहा कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान कलेक्टर के मार्गदर्शन में कोविड लैब का निर्माण किया। बाहर से मजदूर लाकर समय-सीमा में काम कराया लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने आज तक लेबर भुगतान अटका रखा है। मई-जून में किए निर्माण की राशि को स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों से पूछा तो कहते हैं कि अक्टूबर से भुगतान की फाइल लोक यांत्रिकी विभाग में रुकी हुई है। 6 माह बाद भी राशि नहीं मिलने से मजदूर आए दिन घर आते हैं। राशि का जल्द भुगतान किया जाए।

63 हजार का निवेश किया कंपनी ने नहीं लौटाए रुपए

सरसोद के जगदीश पिता आशाराम खमोरा ने बताया जयपुर की पेसल इंडिया लिमिटेड के एजेंट फकीरचंद्र पिता रामेश्वर तेली निवासी साखतली ने 63 हजार 690 रुपए का निवेश कराया। राशि वापस नहीं लौटाई। कार्रवाई की जाए।

सचिव, रोजगार सहायक व जपं सीईओ को बदला जाए

अजयपुर के भंवरलाल ने बताया सड़क हादसे में गांव के 7 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है। पंचायत सचिव प्रेम वाघेला और रोजगार सहायक राधेश्याम प्रजापत ने संबल योजना अंतर्गत आर्थिक सहायता का लाभ नहीं दिया। जिन लोगों ने रुपए दिए उन्हें पात्र मान लिया बाकी को अपात्र कर दिया। इस कार्य में सीतामऊ जनपद सीईओ की मिलीभगत है। पंचायत सचिव, रोजगार सहायक व जनपद सीईओ का ट्रांसफर किया जाए।

