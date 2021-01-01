पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपालिका परिषद:पार्किंग स्थल, चंबल का पानी, नयापुरा मार्ग खोलने कलेक्टर को लिखा पत्र

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • नपा में प्रशासक नियुक्त होने के बाद विधायक को याद आया शहर विकास

नगरपालिका परिषद खत्म होते ही प्रशासक नियुक्त होने के बाद विधायक यशपालसिंह सिसौदिया ने 16 बिंदुओं पर काम कराने के लिए कलेक्टर मनोज पुष्प को पत्र लिखा। इसमें नयापुरा से पशुपतिनाथ मार्ग में बाधा बन रहे मकान को हटाने, चंबल का पानी जल्द मंदसौर लाने सहित कई काम कराने का निवेदन किया। पत्र में विधायक ने कहा कि ये काम पहले से परिषद की प्रक्रिया में चल रहे हैं। योजनाओं को मूर्तरूप मिलने में कई रुकावटों का भी सामना करना पड़ा। ऐसे में उनके साथ-साथ कुछ और नई योजनाओं को नए सिरे से प्रस्तावित कर विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने की आवश्यकता है। विधायक यशपालसिंह सिसौदिया ने बताया हमारी परिषद में इन कार्यों पर काम किया है। मैंने कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखकर इन्हें गति देने की बात कही है। हमारे अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती, उनसे सीधे संवाद करते हैं। प्रशासक होने से पत्र लिखना उचित था इसलिए मैंने पत्र लिखा।

ये हैं प्रमुख काम जो जल्द किए जाना चाहिए

  • ओवरब्रिज के पास मकान का अधिग्रहण कर बदले में अन्यत्र जमीन मकान मालिक को उपलब्ध कराकर इस स्थल के आसपास पार्किंग स्थल बनाना।
  • कोतवाली के सामने पुरानी सब्जी मंडी जो वीरान है, यहां पार्किंग स्थल बनाना।
  • कालाखेत में ही दयामंदिर छविगृह के पीछे खुली जमीन पर पार्किंग जोन बनाना।
  • चंबल नदी से पानी लाने का कार्य जल्द पूरा करना।
  • मिड इंडिया अंडरब्रिज निर्माण के लिए नपा संचित निधि से राशि दे सकती है, शासन से राशि आएगी तो उसे संचित निधि में जमा कराया जा सकता है।
  • शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए बड़ी योजना स्वीकृत होने तक अस्थायी प्रयास करना।
  • शहर में जहां डिवाइडर बने, वहां पौधरोपण करना।
  • पुरातत्व संग्रहालय से पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर तक डिवाइडर में सेंट्रल लाइट लगाना।
  • पुराने आरटीओ कार्यालय पर नपा का उपखंड कार्यालय स्थापित करना ताकि क्षेत्र के नागरिक नल के बिल तथा संपत्ति कर जमा कर सकें तथा अपनी समस्याओं को दर्ज करा सकें।
  • {रामघाट के 1936 में बने स्टॉपडेम को कार्ययोजना बनाकर स्वचालित नए स्टॉपडेम में परिवर्तित करना।
