कोरोना काल:महाराजा अजमीढ़ जयंती पर नहीं होगा सामूहिक आयोजन

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना काल के चलते इस बार मेढ़ क्षत्रिय स्वर्णकार समाज द्वारा अजमीढ़ महाराजा की जयंती घर-घर में मनाई जाएगी। हर बार जो आयोजन समाज करता है वे सब समारोह स्थगित किए गए हैं। वहीं 31 अक्टूबर को शाम 7 बजे अपने निवास, संस्थान पर सपरिवार एकत्र होकर महाराज अजमीढ़जी के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण एवं 5 दीप प्रज्जवलन कर आरती कर आराध्य देव से कोरोना महामारी को समाप्त कर समाज में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि की कामना की जाएगी।

