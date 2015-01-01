पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवक:दो दिन खुली मंडी, हाईवे पर लगीं वाहनों की 2 किमी लंबी कतारें

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
दो दिन के अवकाश के बाद कृषि मंडी खुलने पर जोरदार आवक हुई। इससे वाहनों की कतारें लग गईं।
  • सुबह मंडी में नीलामी शुरू होने से पहले परिसर में जगह नहीं बची जिससे सैकड़ों वाहन बाहर लाइन में लगे रहे
  • सबसे अधिक 14 हजार बोरी लहसुन, 11 हजार बाेरी सोयाबीन की आई

कृषि उपज मंडी में शनिवार को व्यापारियों ने कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए अवकाश रखा। रविवार के बाद सोमवार को मंडी कृषि उपज मंडी में नीलामी शुरू हुई। इसके लिए रविवार रात से ही किसान मंडी पहुंचने लगे। सुबह मंडी में नीलामी शुरू होने से पहले परिसर में जगह नहीं बची जिससे सैकड़ों वाहन बाहर लाइन में लगे रहे।

दोपहर तक स्थिति यह रही कि महू-नीमच राजमार्ग पर मंडी के दोनों तरफ करीब एक से डेढ़ किमी लंबी वाहनों की लाइन लगी रहीं। कई किसानों को सोमवार शाम तक प्रवेश नहीं मिल सका। दो दिन के अवकाश के बाद सोमवार को मंदसौर कृषि मंडी में नीलामी शुरू हुई। ऐसे में जल्द उपज की नीलामी हो सके उसके लिए रविवार रात से ही किसान मंडी पहुंचने लगे। किसानों की संख्या अधिक व बड़ी मात्रा में उपज लेकर पहुंचने पर सोमवार को मंडी में नीलामी शुरू होने से पहले ही मंडी परिसर उपज से भरा गया। ऐसे में सैकड़ों वाहनों में हजारों किसान अपनी उपज लेकर मंडी के बाहर अपनी बारी का इंतजार करने लगे। देखते-ही-देखते मंडी के पीछे के गेट से महू-नीमच राजमार्ग तक वाहनों की लाइनें लग गईं।

सुबह 11 से 12 बजे तक हाईवे पर मंडी गेट के दोनों तरफ करीब एक से डेढ़ किमी लंबी वाहनों की लाइनें लग गईं। उपज की आवक अधिक होने पर सोमवार को मंडी में रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ 45 हजार 177 बोरी उपज की नीलामी हुई। इसमें सबसे अधिक 14 हजार लहसुन की बोरी, 11 हजार बाेरी सोयाबीन, 9 हजार बोरी प्याज, 5 हजार बोरी गेहूं की नीलामी हुई। इसके बाद भी सैकड़ों किसानों की उपज की नीलामी नहीं हो पाई। मंडी प्रबंधन ने रात को मंडी परिसर खाली होने के बाद किसानों को प्रवेश दिया। जिनकी उपज की नीलामी अब मंगलवार को होगी। वहीं मंगलवार को आने वाले किसानों की उपज नीलामी बुधवार को होगी।

