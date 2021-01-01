पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  Mandsaur
  • Mandsaur Residents Were Protected From Water Shortage In Summer, 75% Of The City's Tube Wells And Hand Pumps Have A Water Level

तेलिया तालाब:मंदसौरवासियों को गर्मियों में जलसंकट से बचाता रहा, शहर के 75% नलकूपों और हैंडपंपों का जलस्तर है इस पर निर्भर

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
शहर के 75% नलकूप, हैंडपंप और कुओं का जलस्तर बनाए रखने में तेलिया तालाब की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है। इसका निर्माण 1892 में सिंचाई और पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए किया गया था। प्रतापगढ़ से आए तेली समाज के लोगों ने जमीन दान की थी। रियासतकाल में समाजजन को नाहटा चौराहे के पास जमीन दी लेकिन रसूखदारों ने उस पर कब्जा कर लिया। 1911 में ग्वालियर के राजा माधवराव सिंधिया प्रथम ने एक बार फिर तालाब का जीर्णोद्धार कराया था। उस समय 16 हजार 602 रुपए खर्च हुए थे।

तेलिया तालाब के आसपास तेजी से शहर बढ़ रहा है। यहां का भूजलस्तर इसी तालाब पर निर्भर है।
तालाब की क्षमता 77 लाख 2 हजार घन फीट मानी गई थी। तालाब के वेस्ट वेयर क्षेत्र में शिलान्यास का पत्थर है। इसके अनुसार तेलिया तालाब का नामकरण तेलिया शब्द जोड़कर किया है। तेलिया शब्द तेली परिवारों से संबंधित है। पूर्व लेखों के अनुसार जिस समय तेलिया तालाब का निर्माण हुआ उस समय दौलतपुर को बेचिराग मौजा कहा जाता था। एक नाला बोतलगंज की ओर से आता था।

इसमें बहीपार्श्वनाथ व बालागुढ़ा से बारिश का पानी आता था। मुल्तानपुरा व भुनियाखेड़ी आबाद बस्ती थी। नृसिंहपुरा बस्ती मंदसौर नगर से जुड़ी थी। दौलतपुर पथरीला इलाका था जहां स्लेट-पेंसिल के पत्थर पाए जाते थे। तब तक स्लेट-पेंसिल खदान की खोज भी नहीं हुई थी।

महू-नीमच मार्ग शुरू हो चुका था। भीमलोद मगरे का पानी मैदानों में आता था। यहां भूमि का स्वामीत्व प्रतापगढ़ से आए तेली समाज के लोगों का था। तालाब का निर्माण भी उन्हींं की जमीन पर किया गया था। इसके प्रमाण में देवडूंगरी माता मंदिर का उल्लेख किया जाता है।

तैयारी : उद्यान व घाट बनाए, बोटिंग की सुविधा होगी शुरू

तेलिया तालाब किनारे पिकनिक स्पॉट बनाया जा रहा है। इस पर 1.50 करोड़ रुपए में उद्यान, नया घाट, विद्युतीकरण सहित पाल पर पेवर व रेलिंग लगाई जा चुकी है। बगीचा भी बनाया है। यहां सुबह और शाम बड़ी संख्या में लोग भ्रमण करने आते हैं।

तालाब के बाहर कई व्यवसायी अपना सामान लेकर व्यवसाय करते हैं। एनजीटी के आदेश के बाद प्रशासन ने इसके शुद्धिकरण के लिए तीन करोड़ रु. से अधिक का प्रोजेक्ट बनाया है। इसके लागू होने पर तालाब में गंदा पानी नहीं मिलेगा। भविष्य में यहां बोटिंग और अन्य सुविधाएं शुरू की जा सकती हैं।

साजिश : तालाब को मिटाने के प्रयास भी जारी

नगर के 125 साल पुराने तेलिया तालाब को मिटाने की साजिश 25 साल से हो रही है। शुरुआत में डेवलपमेंट के नाम पर तालाब में पानी की आवक को कम किया गया। इसके बाद डूब क्षेत्र में कॉलोनियों का निर्माण शुरू किया। धीरे-धीरे क्षेत्र में दो हजार लोगों ने रहना शुरू कर दिया। एक खुलासे में भूमाफिया व नेताओं को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए तालाब की 100 बीघा जमीन को कम करने की बात सामने आई है। इससे पहले विकास के नाम पर तालाब की जमीन कम की गई। इससे तालाब का अस्तित्व खतरे में है।

हकीकत :1973 में 484 बीघा का था तालाब

1973 में मंदसौर के मास्टर प्लान में 484 बीघा जमीन पर तालाब दर्ज होने के बाद एमडब्ल्यूएल क्षेत्र में निर्माण को देखते हुए नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल सेंट्रल बैंच ने 17 फरवरी 2016 को निर्माण कार्यों पर रोक लगाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके चलते नपा ने क्षेत्र में निर्माण की अनुमति देने पर रोक लगाई। हाल ही में अक्टूबर 2020 में एनजीटी ने आदेश जारी करते हुए कलेक्टर मप्र मुख्य सचिव को आदेश दिए कि तालाब की नपती कर इसके पानी को शुद्ध रखने की कार्य योजना जल्द पूरी करें।

