सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र:प्रसूता की तबीयत बिगड़ी, मौत के बाद डॉक्टरों ने किया रेफर

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • परिजन ने लगाए आरोप, बीएमओ बोले : रास्ते में तोड़ा दम

दो दिन से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती महिला की मौत हो गई। उसको प्रसव के लिए भर्ती किया था। बालक को जन्म देने के बाद तबीयत बिगड़ने से मौत हुई। परिजन का कहना है कि तबीयत बिगड़ने पर एक दिन पहले ही डॉक्टरों को तत्काल रेफर करने को कह दिया था लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने एक नहीं सुनी। सब ठीक है, प्रसूता स्वस्थ है यह कहकर टाल दिया। गुरुवार को ब्लडप्रेशर बढ़ने पर अचानक तबीयत खराब हुई और महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया। इस पर डॉक्टरों ने स्वस्थ बताकर रेफर कर दिया जबकि वह पहले ही दम तोड़ चुकी थी। इधर, बीएमओ का कहना है कि तबीयत बिगड़ने पर महिला को रेफर किया, जिला अस्पताल ले जाते समय महिला ने रास्ते में दम तोड़ा। बोरखेड़ी जागीर निवासी मायाबाई पति दिलीप बंजारा गर्भवती होकर मोतीपुरा में अपने मायके में रह रही थी। प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर मंगलवार को 108 एम्बुलेंस को बुलाया। सीतामऊ सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर महिला ने एक बालक को जन्म दिया जिसके बाद से ब्लीडिंग होने लगी। ब्लडप्रेशर कम-ज्यादा होने लगा। परिजन ने डॉक्टर को सूचित किया लेकिन किसी भी डॉक्टर व स्टाफ ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। गुरुवार सुबह अस्पताल में मौत हो गई है, जब परिजन ने डॉक्टर को खरी-खोटी सुनाई तो डॉक्टर ने महिला का स्वस्थ होना बताया। 108 एम्बुलेंस से जिला अस्पताल के लिए रेफर कर दिया। इधर, मामले में बीएमओं डॉ. अरविंद चौहान का कहना है कि ब्लडप्रेशर ज्यादा होने पर महिला को मंदसौर रेफर किया था, अस्पताल से रेफर करते समय उसकी हालत ठीक थी लेकिन रास्ते में महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया।

