दिनदहाड़े चोरी:किराना दुकान पर बदमाश ने उड़ाई नकदी, वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
15 दिन के भीतर बूढ़ा में दिनदहाड़े चोरी का दूसरा मामला सामने आया है। बुधवार को एक बदमाश ने किराना दुकान पर एक ग्राहक की जेब से 5 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। घटना सीसीटीवी केमरे में कैद हुई। दोपहर 1 बजे करीब बस स्टेंड पर किराना दुकान पर सामान लेने गए लक्ष्मीनारायण पाटीदार (60) के पास दो युवक ग्राहक बनकर खड़े हो गए। एक विकलांग युवक लक्ष्मीनारायण के पास गया। दूसरा सड़क की ओर आने-जाने वाले लोगों को देखता रहा। विकलांग युवक ने प्लास्टिक की थैली से आड़ कर जेब से रखे नकदी व कागजात निकाल लिए और फरार हो गए। 28 अक्टूबर को बूढ़ा में सोने-चांदी की दुकान पर ज्वेलरी लेने गए भीलखेड़ी निवासी वजेराम सूर्यवंशी के पास थैली में रखे 20 हजार रुपए भी बदमाशों ने उड़ा दिए थे। यह घटना भी दुकान पर लगे सीसीटीवी केमरे में कैद हुई, पुलिस चोर को नही पकड़ पाई। चौकी प्रभारी एसआई गौरव लाड़ का कहना है कि उपचुनाव के मद्देनजर ड्यूटी लगी थी। एक-दो दिन में खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।

