पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:सुबह छाया घना काेहरा, न्यूनतम तापमान ढाई डिग्री गिरा, शीतलहर 15 के बाद

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार दक्षिणी हवा के साथ अरब सागर से आ रही नमी, दो दिन में उत्तरी हवा चलने की संभावना

शहर सहित जिले में शनिवार सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा। शुक्रवार को बारिश के बाद हवा में नमी रहने से यह स्थिति बनी। सुबह मुख्य मार्गों पर लोगों को 3 से 4 मीटर दूर का भी दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था।

शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में ढाई डिग्री की कमी आई जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 5 डिग्री बढ़ा। यह तेजी दोपहर में धूप व उससे बनी भाप की वजह से दर्ज हुई। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार 3-4 दिन में उत्तर की हवा के साथ ठंड का असर तेज होने की पूरी संभावना है।

शहर सहित जिले में पिछले कुछ दिनों से तापमान में तेजी से बदलाव हो रहे हैं। गुरुवार को तेज गर्मी के बाद शुक्रवार को मावठा गिर गया। इससे शनिवार को सुबह से मौसम ठंडा रहा। शुक्रवार को बारिश होने से शनिवार सुबह शहर में घना कोहरा छाया। यह स्थिति हवा में नमी की वजह से बनी।

सुबह कोहरा इतना घना था की मुख्य मार्गों पर लोगों को 3 से 4 मीटर की दूरी का भी साफ नहीं दिखाई दे रहा था। स्थिति यह रही कि पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर की बड़ी पुलिया से मंदिर काेहरे से ढंका नजर आ रहा था। हाइवे पर वाहनों काे 30 से 40 किमी से अधिक गति पर नहीं चला पाए।

सुबह करीब 9 बजे धूप निकली जिसके बाद कोहरा खत्म होता गया। दोपहर में तेज धूप की वजह से ठंड का असर कम हुआ। शनिवार सुबह न्यूनतम तापमान में ढाई डिग्री की कमी आई। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 17.5 डिग्री था जो शनिवार को 15 डिग्री रह गया। वहीं दोपहर में धूप की वजह से पानी भाप बनकर गर्म होने लगा जिससे गर्मी तेज हुई। अधिकतम तापमान में 5 डिग्री की तेजी रही। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री था जो शनिवार को 24 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

न्यूनतम तापमान 2 से 3 डिग्री गिरा सकता है
भोपाल के मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. डी.पी. दुबे ने बताया कि अभी दक्षिणी हवाएं चलने से अरब सागर की तरफ से नमी मप्र में आ रही है। दक्षिण की हवाएं आने से यह उत्तर दिशा की हवाओं को रोक रही हैं। करीब 15 दिसंबर से उत्तर की हवाएं चलने की स्थिति बन रही है। उत्तर की हवाएं चलते ही ठंड बढ़ने लगेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान में दो से तीन डिग्री की गिरावट हो सकती है। 19 दिसंबर तक कड़ाके की ठंड की स्थिति बन रही है। हवाएं तेज हुईं तो शीतलहर भी चल सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें