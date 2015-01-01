पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी पर बंधन भारी:न बरात न बैंडबाजा बुकिंग हो रहीं निरस्त

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोगों ने कर रखी थी 400-500 मेहमान बुलाने की तैयारी, अब पत्रिका भेजने में कर रहे हैं संकोच, मंगलवार को मिली जांच रिपोर्ट में 14 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण पहले से तेज जरूर हुआ है लेकिन अन्य जिलों की तुलना में मरीज कम मिल रहे हैं। बावजूद प्रशासन ने सतर्कता के लिए शादी समारोह में लोगों की अधिकतम संख्या 200 तय कर दी है। कई लोगों की समस्या बढ़ गई हैं। कुछ लोगों ने शादी समारोह के लिए बैंड बुक करा लिए, लेकिन प्रतिबंध से बैंड का लाभ होते नहीं दिख रहा। बुकिंग कैंसिल कराने पर लोगों को नुकसान हो रहा है। लोगों ने कोरोना का देखते हुए कम लोगों को निमंत्रण दिया है। मंगलवार को जिले में 14 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए। जिले सहित प्रदेश में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया के बाद बाजार खुले व लोगों ने मांगलिक व सामाजिक कार्यक्रम शुरू किए। सरकार ने चुनाव करवाए। हजारों लोगों को आने की छूट दी गई। चुनावी सभाएं हुईं तो अब शादी समारोह में परिजन को बुलाकर धूमधाम से करने लगे। हालांकि अभी पहले की तुलना में संख्या कम रहती है। प्रशासन की तरफ प्रतिबंध नहीं होने पर शादी में 400 से 500 लोगों को बुलाया जाने लगा। कोरोना देखते हुए प्रशासन ने हॉल में होने वाले शादी समारोह के लिए 100 लोग एवं बगीचे में होने वाले समारोह में अधिकतम 200 लोगों की सीमा तय कर दी है। इससे लोगों की समस्या बढ़ने लगी है जिन्होंने प्रशासन के प्रतिबंध के पहले ही 300 से अधिक लोगों को निमंत्रण दे दिया। अब इस तरह के आयोजक प्रीति भोज का समय बढ़ा कर लोगांे की भीड़ काे कंट्रोल करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। अविनाश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि 27 को बहन की शादी हैं। प्रशासन के आदेश से पहले तक हमने 200 से ज्यादा लोगों के मान से पत्रिका बांट दी। प्रशासन के आदेश के बाद कुछ पत्रिकाएं वितरण के लिए रह गई , उनमें से कई पत्रिकाएं लोगों को नहीं दी। माताजी पूजन के लिए बैंड बुक किए थे बुकिंग के दो हजार वापस नहीं मिल रहे। अनुमति नहीं होने पर बैंड वाले को बुला भी नहीं सकते।

जिले में 2241 मरीज अब तक
मंगलवार को 14 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए। इसमें रेपिड एंटिजन टेस्ट में 13 पॉजिटिव व रतलाम मेेडिकल कॉलेज से आई रिपोर्ट में 1 पॉजिटिव सामने आया है। सभी 14 पॉजिटिव मंदसौर शहर के ही विभिन्न हिस्सों में मिले हैं। पिछले कई दिनों से शहर में पांच सात पॉजिटिव मिल रहे थे। मंगलवार को 14 पॉजिटिव मिले है। इस तरह जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 2241 पहुंच गया है।

पत्रिका छप गई- बालागंज निवासी गोली ग्वाला ने बताया कि घर में शादी है। पत्रिका छपवा ली है। अब लोगों ने 200 लोगों की सीमा तय कर दी। केवल परिवार वाले ही शादी समारोह में शामिल होंगे। प्रशासन के आदेश के बाद पत्रिका छपाई, बैंड आदी के पैसे व्यर्थ जा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें