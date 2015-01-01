पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संकट:नया कोल्ड वैक्सीन स्टोर हो रहा तैयार, बच्चों व महिलाओं के टीके रहेंगे सुरक्षित

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संकट के बाद से जिला अस्पताल में तेजी से स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं में हो रही वृद्धि, दिसंबर अंत तक पूरा हाे जाएगा काम, नए साल के शुरू में स्थायी वैक्सीन स्टोर की सुविधा मिलेगी

कोरोना संकट के बाद से जिला अस्पताल में तेजी से स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं में वृद्धि हो रही है। आईसीयू, आइसोलेशन के साथ सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम तैयार है। इसके बाद ऑक्सीजन प्लांट भी स्वीकृत हो गया। अब जिला अस्पताल परिसर में वैक्सीन कोल्ड स्टोर चेन भी डेवलप हो रही है। इसके लिए जिला अस्पताल परिसर में दिव्यांग पुनर्वास केंद्र के सामने निर्माण चल रहा है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार दिसंबर अंत तक इसका निर्माण भी पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।
कोरोना संक्रमण की शुरुआत के बाद से ही केंद्र सरकार द्वारा स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं में तेजी से सुधार किया जा रहा है। केंद्र ने ही जिला अस्पताल में आईसीयू व आइसोलेशन वार्ड स्वीकृत किए व निर्माण कराया। इसी के साथ सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम भी तैयार कराया। इन सुविधाओं के बाद शासन ने जिला अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट भी स्वीकृत कर दिया है। इसके बाद जिले में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की समस्या नहीं होगी। इन सुविधाओं के साथ जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग को स्वयं का कोल्ड चेन वाला वैक्सीन स्टोरेज भी मिल गया है। इसके लिए जिला अस्पताल में दिव्यांग पुनर्वास केंद्र के सामने 30 लाख की लागत से कोल्ड चेन वैक्सीन स्टोरेज का निर्माण चल रहा है। इसमें डीप फ्रीजर लगाकर वैक्सीन का स्टोरेज किया जाएगा। हालांकि अभी भी यह सुविधा है लेकिन डीप फ्रीजर किराये के कमरों में रखना पड़ते हैं। इससे काफी समस्या आ रही थी। करीब दो साल पहले यह वैक्सीन स्टोर नपा के सामने देना बैंक के नीचे गनेड़ीवाल धर्मशाला के कमरों में चल रहा था। इसके बाद इसे सीएमएचओ बंगले में शिफ्ट किया गया। वापस समस्या हुई तो गनेड़ीवाल धर्मशाला में शिफ्ट किया गया। इस तरह की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए अब कोल्ड स्टोर का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के इंजीनियर ब्रजेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि निर्माण अंतिम चरण में है। दिसंबर अंत तक इसका निर्माण पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। नए साल के प्रारंभ में स्थायी वैक्सीन स्टोर की सुविधा मिलने लगेगी।
स्टोर की क्षमता अधिक होगी जिसका जिले को लाभ होगा
मामले में जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी सुरेश सोलंकी ने बताया कि महिलाओं, बच्चों सहित अन्य लोगों को लगने वाले सभी तरह के टीकों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए ठंडे तापमान में रखना होता है। इससे उसकी गुणवत्ता बनी रहती है। सामान्य तापमान मंेे वे खराब हो जाते हैं इसलिए कोल्ड स्टोर की जरूरत होती है। अभी भवन निर्माण चल रहा है। इसके बाद इसमें कितने डीप फ्रीज आते हैं। उसके अनुसार वैक्सीन काे स्टोर किया जाएगा। निश्चित ही इससे स्टोर की क्षमता अधिक होगी जिसका लाभ जिले को मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें