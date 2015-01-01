पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:आज से डलेगी नई पेयजल वितरण लाइन, 6 माह बाद मिलेगा प्रेशर से पर्याप्त पानी

  • जुलाई 2021 तक पेयजल, नलों में प्रेशर आदि की समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी, किया भूमिपूजन

शहर में जुलाई 2021 तक पेयजल, नलों में प्रेशर आदी की समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी। इसके लिए नपा ने बुधवार शाम काे शहर में 17 करोड़ की लागत से नई पेयजल वितरण लाइन निर्माण का भूमिपूजन किया। गुरुवार से ठेकेदार काम भी शुरू कर देगा। नई पाइप लाइन के लिए ठेकेदार को छह माह का समय दिया है। इसके बाद लोगों के घरों पर वाटर मीटर लगाने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। ऐसे में 6 से 7 माह में शहर के 1 लाख से अधिक लोगाें की पेयजल समस्या खत्म होती दिख रही है। शहर की पेयजल व्यवस्था को पूरी तरह से सुधारने के लिए शासन व नपा द्वारा सालों से प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। अब तक पेयजल आवर्धन योजना में कालाभाटा व शहर में नई टंकियों का निर्माण पूरा करा लिया है। वितरण लाइन का काम बाकी है। इसके लिए भी प्रक्रिया शुरू हाे गई है। नपा ने बुधवार को नृसिंहपुरा व बसेर कॉलोनी में निर्माण शुरू करने के लिए भूमिपूजन किया। नई पेयजल लाइन के लिए पाइप पहले ही मंदसौर आ गए हैं। जिम्मेदार गुरुवार से ही लाइन का काम शुरू करने की बात कह रहे हैं। नई पेयजल वितरण लाइन के लिए नपा ने ठेकेदार को 6 माह का समय दिया है। नवीन टंकियों से वितरण लाइन का काम पूरा होते ही नलों में प्रेशर की समस्या भी खत्म हो जाएगी।

अवैध कनेक्शन पर लगेगी रोक
शहर में सालों से अवैध नल कनेक्शन की समस्या बनी हुई है। स्थायी कर्मचारियों से सांठगांठ कर लोगों ने अवैध कनेक्शन करा लिए हैं। नई वितरण लाइन में लोगों के कार्ड देखकर कनेक्शन जोड़ा जाएगा। इसके बाद उनके कनेक्शन पर वाटर मीटर लगाए जाएंगे। इसमें अवैध कनेक्शन की समस्या खत्म होगी।
जितना पानी लेंगे, उतना ही भुगतान
घर-घर वाटर मीटर लगने से कम पानी का उपयोग करने वाले परिवारों को विशेष लाभ होगा। अभी नपा कनेक्शन साइज पर स्थायी शुल्क वसूल रही है। वाटर मीटर लगने के बाद नपा लीटर के हिसाब से दरें तय करेगी। इससे छोटा परिवार जिसे पानी कम लगता है उसे कम पानी के उपयोग का ही भुगतान करना होगा। इसकी दरें अगली परिषद में नपा द्वारा तय की जाएगी।

अहमदाबाद की कंपनी को ठेका और वर्क ऑर्डर दिया

अहमदाबाद की कंपनी को ठेका व वर्क ऑर्डर जारी कर दिया है। पाइप भी आ गए हँ। बुधवार को नृसिंहपुरा व बसेर कॉलोनी में भूमिपूजन भी कर दिया। गुरुवार से ही नई पेयजल लाइन का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। छह माह में नवीन लाइन डालने का काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। इसके बाद घर-घर वाटर मीटर लगाए जाएंगे। - दीपिका जैन, जलकार्य सभापति, नपा

