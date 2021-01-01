पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:रात्रि सफाई शुरू, श्रेष्ठ कर्मियों को मिलेगा ‘हीरो ऑफ द-डे’ अवाॅर्ड

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • सफाई कर्मचारियों को प्रेरित करने के लिए नपा प्रशासक कलेक्टर ने सीधे किया संवाद, रोज मिलेगा सम्मान

नगरपालिका में प्रशासक बनते ही कलेक्टर मनोज पुष्प के निर्देश पर गुरुवार रात से ही रात को सफाई शुरू हुए। शुक्रवार को संजय गांधी उद्यान में सीधे सफाई कर्मचारियों से संवाद किया। कलेक्टर ने उन्हें सफाई व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने कहा रोज अधिकारी निरीक्षण करेंगे। श्रेष्ठ कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारी को रोज “हीरो ऑफ द-डे’ अवाॅर्ड से सम्मानित करने के सीएमओ को निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने प्रशासक के रूप में कार्यभार संभालते ही आमजन के मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के साथ नपा के कर वसूली में वृद्धि के काम शुरू कराए। गुरुवार को कार्यभार संभाला व रात विशेष सफाई अभियान शुरू कराया। बीपीएल चौराहा से गांधी चौराहा डिवाइडर व सड़कों पर सफाई कराई। शुक्रवार को संजय गांधी उद्यान में कलेक्टर ने सफाई कर्मचारियों से संवाद किया। व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने के लिए समझाइश दी व प्रेरित किया। रोज अच्छा काम करने वाले कर्मचारी को अवाॅर्ड देने की बात कही। वहीं सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान भी किया। कर वसूली के लिए वार्डवार शिविर लगाए जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को नपा ने गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज के पास रिसोर्ट के सामने शिविर लगाया।

इधर, आपकी राय बताएगी शहर कितना स्वच्छ, सिर्फ 2 दिन बाकी

मंदसौर | कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 मार्च महीने तक टल गया है। इसके लिए केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय ने शहरवासियों से फीडबैक मांगा है। इसके आधार पर शहर को अंक मिलेंगे। फीडबैक 31 जनवरी तक चलेगा। इसमें लाेगाें काे ऑनलाइन सलाह देनी है। सिटीजन फीडबैक के माध्यम से शहरवासियों की राय ऑनलाइन ली जाएगी। इसमें लोगों को शहर के बारे में 8 प्रश्नों के उत्तर देना हाेंगे। जितने ज्यादा लोग सिटीजन फीडबैक देंगे, उतने ज्यादा नंबर उस शहर को मिलेंगे।

सर्वेक्षण में इन प्रश्नाें के आपकाे देना हैं जवाब

{क्या आप जानते हैं शहर स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में भाग ले रहा है। {क्या आप स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020 के रैंक की जानकारी रखते हैं। {शहर को पड़ोस की स्वच्छता स्तर पर 0-10 के पैमाने पर कितने अंक देना चाहेंगे। {व्यावसायिक, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्रों के स्वच्छता स्तर पर 0-10 के पैमाने पर कितने अंक देना चाहेंगे। {क्या आपको हमेशा कूड़ा उठाने वाले द्वारा सूखा और गीला कचरा अलग-अलग देने के लिए कहा जाता है। {सार्वजनिक या सामुदायिक शौचालय या मूत्रालय के स्वच्छता स्तर पर 0-10 के पैमाने पर कितने अंक देना चाहेंगे। {क्या गूगल पर सार्वजनिक शौचालय खोज सकते हैं। {आपको शिकायत दर्ज कराने के लिए एप की जानकारी है।

शहर काे नंबर वन बनाने में नपा की टीम जुटी
^स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में शहर को नंबर वन बनाने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। नपा की टीम लगी हुई है। लाेगाें काे जागरूक किया जा रहा है। किसी भी व्यक्ति काे काेई भी समस्या है ताे व नपा अधिकारियों से संपर्क कर सकता है।
प्रेमकुमार सुमन, सीएमओ, नगरपालिका

