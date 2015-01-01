पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्तरी हवा का असर:रात का तापमान 2 डिग्री गिरा, 2 दिन ठंडा ही रहेगा मौसम

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • 4 दिन बाद बुधवार सुबह निकली धूप, दोपहर में बढ़ा एक डिग्री तापमान लेकिन ठंडी हवा ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन

जिले में 4 दिन बाद बुधवार को धूप निकली। हालांकि इससे विशेष लाभ नहीं मिला। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में करीब 2 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हुई। दिन में धूप निकलने से अधिकतम तापमान एक डिग्री बढ़ा है। इधर, दिनभर ठंडी हवा चलती रही जिससे ठिठुरन बढ़ा गई। शाम को मौसम वापस ठंडा हो गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार उत्तरी की हवा चलने से ठंडक में तेजी आई है। अभी दो दिन तापमान और गिरेगा इसके बाद वापस गर्मी बढ़ने लगेगी। शहर सहित जिले भर में उत्तर की हवाएं चलने से बुधवार को वापस मौसम में बदलाव आया। चार दिन बाद बुधवार को जिले में धूप निकली। हालांकि इसका विशेष लाभ नहीं मिला। बुधवार को दिन भर ठंडी हवाएं चलने से ठिठुरन अधिक रही। धूप में बैठने पर भी गर्माहट नहीं आई। शाम होते-होते हवा में ठंडक भी तेज हो गई। बुधवार को एक ही दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान में करीब दो डिग्री की कमी आई है। मंगलवार को जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री था तो बुधवार को कम होकर 13.2 डिग्री पहुंच गया। वहीं मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 20 था तो बुधवार को 21 डिग्री पहुंच गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एस.एन. मिश्रा के अनुसार अभी दो दिन ठंड का असर तेज होने वाला है। बुधवार को मौसम साफ हुआ जिससे जमीन की गर्मी को ऊपर की तरफ जाने का रास्ता मिल गया। गर्मी ऊपर जाएगी तो रात को गिरने वाली ठंड का असर तेज होगा। अभी दो दिन यह स्थिति बनेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान दो से तीन डिग्री नीचे जा सकता है। इसके बाद मौसम वापस बदलेगा। ठंड के नए सर्कल से पहले गर्मी बढ़ेगी। इसमें करीब एक सप्ताह तापमान 14 से 16 डिग्री के मध्य रह सकता है। 25 दिसंबर के बाद वापस ठंड का असर तेज होगा।

पिछले कुछ दिनों में इस तरह रहा तापमान
तारीख अधिकतम न्यूनतम
11 दिसंबर 19.0 17.5
12 दिसंबर 24.0 15.0
13 दिसंबर 28.0 15.5
14 दिसंबर 19.0 14.0
15 दिसंबर 20.0 15.0
16 दिसंबर 21.2 13.2

