कोरोनाकाल:कोटा ट्रेन की कनेक्टिविटी नहीं, बस से करते हैं सफर

मंदसौर6 घंटे पहले
कोरोनाकाल में बंद हुई ट्रेनों का रेलवे द्वारा संचालन शुरू कर दिया। 10 माह बाद भी मंदसौर -नीमच-के यात्रियों को वाया चित्तौड़गढ़ होकर कोटा के लिए ट्रेन कनेक्टिविटी नहीं मिली है। इनमें सबसे महत्वपूर्ण ट्रेन रतलाम-यमुनाब्रिज हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर है। जिसका संचालन नहीं होने के कारण मंदसौर, नीमच के यात्रियों को चित्तौड़गढ़, कोटा तथा रतलाम जाने के लिए ट्रेन सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। कोरोना काल के पहले हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर, मेरठ सिटी लिंक एक्सप्रेस तथा मंदसौर-कोटा पैसेंजर ट्रेन में प्रतिदिन 600 से अधिक यात्री सफर करते थे। मजबूरी में यात्रियों को बस से सफर करना पड़ रहा है। हल्दीघाटी चलाने पर रतलाम-उदयपुर ट्रेन का भी हो सकता है संचालन- रतलाम-यमुनाब्रिज-रतलाम हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर ट्रेन का रेलवे संचालन शुरू करे तो यात्रियों को रतलाम-उदयपुर ट्रेन की अतिरिक्त सुविधा मिल सकती है। हल्दीघाटी पैसेंजर ट्रेन का रैक शाम को रतलाम से रतलाम-उदयपुर एक्सप्रेस के रूप में संचालित किया जाता था। शाम के समय मंदसौर-नीमच के यात्रियों को चित्तौड़गढ़-उदयपुर तथा सुबह के समय रतलाम के लिए ट्रेन सुविधा मिलती थी।

