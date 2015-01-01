पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों को सुविधा:अब विपणन संघ नकद में अपने काउंटर से बेचेगा यूरिया

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • सोसायटियों व बाजार में जो दाम रहेंगे उन्हीं पर विपणन संघ भी बेचेगा

सोसायटी, बाजार के बाद अब विपणन संघ भी अपने कार्यालय की खिड़की से किसानों को नकद में यूरिया बेचेगा। इससे किसानों को सुविधा तो मिलेगी ही, वे बाजार में होने वाली धोखाधड़ी से भी बचेंगे। मंगलवार से यह प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। इस साल रबी सीजन में करीब 2.90 लाख हेक्टेयर भूमि पर जिले के किसान गेहूं, चना सहित अन्य फसलों की बुआई करेंगे। वर्तमान में 75% किसानों ने अपने खेतों में रबी फसलों की बोवनी कर दी है। खेतों में बोवनी के पहले व मध्य में किसानों को यूरिया की आवश्यकता होती है। इसके लिए कृषि विभाग, सहकारी समितियों व विपणन संघ के माध्यम से किसानों को यूरिया उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। वर्तमान में जिले में यूरिया का पर्याप्त भंडारण है। जिला विपणन संघ के पास ही 700 टन यूरिया का भंडारण है। जिसे वह कार्यालय से ही खुले में बेचने की तैयारी में है। अब तक सहकारी समितियों व बाजार के माध्यम से ही यूरिया बेचा जा रहा था। किसानों को परेशान ना होना पड़े, इसलिए विपणन संघ यह सुविधा दे रहा है। अंगूठा लगाने पर मिलेगा यूरिया, ऋण पुस्तिका, आधार कार्ड लाना होगा जिला विपणन अधिकारी जेनिफर खान ने बताया कि पूर्व में शासन द्वारा 55/45 के अनुपात में यूरिया दिया जा रहा था। अब अनुपात को 70/30 कर देने से विपणन कार्यालय भी 266.50 रु. प्रति बोरी यूरिया किसानों को बेचेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि विपणन संघ के पास वर्तमान में 700 टन यूरिया है। जिले का कोई भी किसान अपनी ऋण पुस्तिका, आधार कार्ड लाकर नकद यूरिया खरीद सकता है। मंगलवार से यह प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। इसके लिए किसान को आना अनिवार्य होगा। क्योंकि पीओएस मशीन पर उसका अंगूठा लगाने पर ही उसे यूरिया दिया जाएगा। किसानों को यूरिया खेत में लगाई गई फसल, रकबे के अनुसार ही दिया जाएगा।

