डिवाइडर निर्माण मामले में विवाद:अधिकारी लोगों को मूर्ख बना रहे : नपाध्यक्ष सब गलत, मैं किसी दबाव में नहीं : सीएमओ

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • नपाध्यक्ष ने सीएमओ पर जानबूझकर नियम के खिलाफ काम के लगाए आरोप

शहर के बीच से गुजर रहे हाइवे पर डिवाइडर निर्माण को लेकर नपाध्यक्ष व सीएमओ के बीच हो गया। बुधवार को नपाध्यक्ष ने सीएमओ के कक्ष में पहुंच सीएमओ से कहा कि आप विकास कार्य प्रभावित कर रहे हैं, पीआईसी नहीं बुला रहे, टेंडर नहीं खोल रहे। इन आरोपों पर दोनों के मध्य जमकर बहस
हो गई। हालांकि बाद में सीएमओ इससे इनकार करते रहे। वहीं नपाध्यक्ष ने सीएमओ पर विकास कार्य प्रभावित करने व अन्य नेता के दबाव में काम करने के आरोप लगाए।
नगरपालिका में पिछली विवादित परिषद के बाद से ही सीएमओ व नपाध्यक्ष के मध्य विवाद या यूं कहें सामंजस्य में कमी की नजर आ रही है। पिछले दिनों शहर के बीच से गुजर रहे हाइवे पर डिवाइडर निर्माण को लेकर दोनों की कार्रवाई व योजना में अंतर दिखाई दिया। नपाध्यक्ष ठेकेदार से नए डिवाइडर निर्माण के पक्ष में दिखाई दिए तो सीएमओ ने डिवाइडर का काम रुकवाते हुए ठेकेदार के खिलाफ एफआईआर तक दर्ज करा दी। नपाध्यक्ष दाे दिन से शहर के बाहर थे। बुधवार को नपाध्यक्ष राम कोटवानी नपा कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां वे सीएमओ के कक्ष में पहुंचे और कुछ देर खड़े रहे। कोटवानी सीएमओ से बोले कि आपके व्यवहार में बदलाव आ रहा है। मैं कब से खड़ा हूं, आप बैठने के लिए भी नहीं पूछ रहे हैं। इस पर सीएमओ ने उन्हें बैठने के लिए कहा। अध्यक्ष बोले कि आप विकास कार्य क्यों रोक रहे हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी के कई टेंडर खोले जाने थे आपने नहीं खोले। सीएमओ बोले कि उनकी तकनीकी बीट कल ही खोली गई है, आज राशि वाले टेंडर खोले जाएंगे, शाम तक
खोल देंगे। नियम के अनुसार ही काम कर रहा हूं। इस पर नपाध्यक्ष भड़क गए व बोले आप पीआईसी नहीं बुला रहे, सीएमओ ने जवाब दिया पीआईसी के एजेंडे पर साइन कर दिए, आप पता करा लो। इसके बाद डिवाइडर वाले मामले को
लेकर दोनों के बीच जमकर बहस शुरू हो गई। विवाद की खबर सार्वजनिक होने के बाद सीएमओ इनकार करते रहे जबकि अध्यक्ष सीएमओ पर विकास कार्य प्रभावित करने का आरोप लगा रहे हैं।
नपा ने स्वीकृति दी फिर भी अधिकारी ठेकेदार के खिलाफ एफआईआर करा रहे
^ मेरा कहना है कि नपा स्वतंत्र संस्था है, किसी अन्य के दबाव में आकर काम करना समझ से बाहर है। अधिकारी नियम के बाहर जाकर काम कर रहे। ठेकेदार के खिलाफ एफआईआर करा रहे। जबकि उसी कार्य के लिए नपा के तकनीकी अधिकारियों ने स्वीकृति, तकनीकी स्वीकृति ली। प्रशासकीय व वित्तीय स्वीकृति परिषद में ली। टेंडर बुलाए। दरें स्वीकृत कराईं। अनुबंध के लिए पत्र लिखा, ठेकेदार को कार्य आदेश दिया। उसके बाद एफआईआर कर रहे। यह लोगों को मूर्ख बनाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।
राम कोटवानी, नपाध्यक्ष, मंदसौर

अध्यक्षजी को क्षणिक आवेश आ गया था
^ अध्यक्ष पीडब्ल्यूडी के मामले में कुछ चर्चा करने आए थे। नियमानुसार काम किया जा रहा है। तकनीकी बीट कल ही खोली गई ऐसे में फाइनेंशियल बीट आज ही खुलेगी। विवाद जैसी कोई बात नहीं है अध्यक्षजी को क्षणिक आवेश आ गया था। मैं किसी राजनीतिक दबाव में काम नहीं कर रहा, सब गलत बात है।
पीके सुमन, सीएमओ, नपा

