ये कैसी कार्रवाई:एक साल पहले 2 बीघा जमीन मुक्त कराई लेकिन अब 58 दुकानों का किराया वसूल रहे माफिया

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छोटे मामलों में श्रेय लेने वाले अधिकारी मंदिरों व नालों की जमीन तक मुक्त नहीं करा पा रहे

भूमाफिया पर छिटपुट कार्रवाई का राजस्व से लेकर पुलिस और फिर खुद कलेक्टर तक श्रेय लेते हैं। लक्ष्मणशाह मंदिर की जमीन पर बनी दुकानों का मालिकाना हक नहीं ले पा रहे हैं। कमलनाथ सरकार में बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में करीब 58 दुकान व मकानों का निर्माण मंदिर की जमीन पर मिला था। पुजारी ने मंदिर की जमीन बेच दी थी। तब तहसीलदार ने उक्त 2 बीघा जमीन शासकीय खाते में दर्ज कर ली। दुकानों का मालिकाना हक अब तक नहीं ले सके हैं। नतीजा किराये की राशि शासन के खाते में जाने की बजाय माफिया ले रहे हैं।

जनवरी 2020 में बस स्टैंड के पीछे ऐतिहासिक लक्ष्मणशाह मंदिर का रिनोवेशन कराया। इस दौरान जमीन पर अतिक्रमण का मामला सामने आया। इस पर तत्कालीन तहसीलदार नारायण नांदेड़ा ने जांच में पाया कि राजू पिता बाबूलाल काश्यप ने मंदिर के आगे की सर्वे नंबर 823 की 2 बीघा जमीन बेच दी थी।

इसके एवज में मंदिर के पीछे खुद की जमीन को मंदिर के नाम करवा दिया। हालांकि अतिक्रमण चिह्नित कर जमीन को शासन के खाते में दर्ज कराया गया। उक्त जमीन पर करीब 58 दुकान व मकान बने हैं, जिन्हें नोटिस जारी किए गए थे। जमीन तो शासन की हुई लेकिन अब तक इसका किराया प्रशासन नहीं वसूल सका और ना ही लक्ष्मणशाह मंदिर का कायाकल्प पूरा हो सका। मंदिर में प्रवेश के लिए खेत से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है, रास्ता बनाने के लिए महज 8 डंपर मुरम की जरूरत है।

श्रीराम मंदिर, दत्त मंदिर की जमीन भी नहीं ले सका प्रशासन, इन पर भी भूमाफिया का कब्जा
कमलनाथ सरकार में लक्ष्मणशाह मंदिर के अलावा रामटेकरी स्थित श्रीराम मंदिर की नृसिंहपुरा व महू-नीमच रोड पर मेघदूत नगर में जमीन है। दोनों जगह भूमाफिया का कब्जा पाया गया। प्रशासन आज तक अतिक्रमण नहीं हट सका। इसी तरह पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के सामने दत्त मंदिर की जमीन पर पूरा रोम टॉवर खड़ा हो गया। श्रेय लेने के बाद प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण हटाने में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई।

नालों तक पर कॉलोनियां काट दीं
शहर के नरसिंहपुरा, स्नेहनगर, शांतनु विहार सहित रामटेकरी स्थित मोतियाखाई नाले के आसपास अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए थे। यहां रसूखदारों ने नालों की जमीन पर कब्जा करके बिल्डिंगें तान दीं तो कई भूमाफिया ने कॉलोनियां बसा लीं। जागरूक लोगों ने शिकायत की तो नपती में जमीन सरकारी मिली लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी।

राजस्व मंत्रालय को प्रस्ताव भेजा है
लक्ष्मणशाह मंदिर की जमीन पर बनी करीब 58 दुकानों को तोड़ा तो नहीं जा सकता है। किराया वसूली के लिए सहमति हेतु पूर्व तहसीलदार नांदेड़ा ने राजस्व मंत्रालय को प्रस्ताव भेजा था। जमीन सरकारी है लेकिन किराया वसूली के लिए शासन की सहमति का इंतजार है।
- मुकेश सोनी, तहसीलदार, मंदसौर

मामले में जल्द कार्रवाई की जाएगी
^मंदिरों की जमीन पर अतिक्रमण का मामला सामने आया था। इन्हें शासकीय घोषित कर दिया गया है। आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए शासन स्तर पर प्रस्ताव भेजा है।
मनोज पुष्प, कलेक्टर

