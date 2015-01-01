पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मावठा 10 मिमी बारिश:मंडी में प्याज भीगे, किसानों ने किया हंगामा, 24 घंटे में दिन का तापमान 10 डिग्री गिरा

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
मावठा गिरने से मंदसौर कृषि उपज मंडी परिसर में खुले में रखा किसान का प्याज इस तरह भीग गया।
  • न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़ा, विशेषज्ञ बाेले : फसलों के लिए लाभदायक रहेगा माैसम, एक सप्ताह में गिरेगा तापमान, शीतलहर की स्थिति नहीं

शहर सहित जिले में शुक्रवार सुबह अचानक मौसम बदल गया। दक्षिण पूर्व से ठंडी हवाएं आने से गर्मी से बनी भाप रात को बादल बन गए। शुक्रवार अलसुबह से जिलेभर में मावठा गिरना शुरू हुआ। दोपहर करीब 3 बजे तक रिमझिम जारी रही। इससे मंडियों में उपज गीली हो गई। बारिश के चलते नीलामी नहीं होने पर किसानों ने किया हंगामा। मौसम अचानक बदलने से अधिकतम तापमान में एक दिन में 10 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हुई। न्यूनतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री की तेजी रही।

एक सप्ताह से गर्मी का मौसम बना हुआ था। जिले में अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री के आसपास था। गुरुवार व शुक्रवार रात को हवाओं का रुख बदला। दक्षिण-उत्तर से हल्की ठंडी हवा आने लगी। इससे गर्मी के कारण बनी भाप ने ऊपर जाकर बादलों का रूप ले लिया। रात को जिले में घने बादल बने व शुक्रवार अलसुबह से बरसने लगे। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे से जिले में रिमझिम का दौर जारी रहा। यह सिलसिला रुक-रुककर दोपहर करीब 3 बजे तक जारी रहा।

विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार जिले में करीब 10 एमएम बारिश हुई है। 9 से 10 घंटे गिरे मावठे ने जिले का मौसम बदल दिया। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान जहां 29 डिग्री था वह शुक्रवार को 19 डिग्री पर आ गया। दोपहर में भी लोग स्वेटर व मफलर के साथ छाते लेकर निकले। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एस.एन. मिश्रा ने बताया कि मावठे की वजह से 5-7 दिन तक तापमान इसी तरह बना रहेगा।

न्यूनतम 14 तक पहुंचेगा। एक सप्ताह में उत्तर की तरफ से हवाएं आने की स्थिति बन रही है। इससे करीब 16-17 दिसंबर से ठंड का असर बढ़ेगा।

उपज खराब होने पर किसानों ने मंडी गेट पर धरना-प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी की
गुरुवार रात को अचानक बादल बने व रात में ही बारिश शुरू होने से किसान उपज को समेट नहीं पाए। इससे गुरुवार रात को ही मंडियों में रखी उपज गीली हो गई। मंदसौर मंडी में करीब 6 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा प्याज भीग गया। शुक्रवार को बारिश होने से नीलामी शुरू नहीं हुई। ऐसे में किसानों ने हंगामा कर दिया। किसानों ने मंडी गेट पर धरना-प्रदर्शन कर प्याज की नीलामी जल्द कराने व खुले में उपज खराब होने पर मुआवजे की मांग की। मामले में मंडी सचिव पर्वतसिंह सिसौदिया ने किसानों से जल्द नीलामी शुरू कराने की बात कहते हुए मामला शांत किया।

मौसम का लॉकडाउन : दोपहर तक सूने रहे बाजार
शामगढ़ | नगर में गुरुवार रात्रि से ही रिमझिम का दौर जारी रहा। अंचल में मावठा दोपहर तक जारी रहा। इससे कृषि मंडी में किसानों की उपज गीली हो गई। इसी तरह दलौदा में ठंडी हवा के साथ रात से रिमझिम जारी रही। इससे शुक्रवार को अचानक मौसम ठंडा हो गया। मावठे व मौसम में बदलाव से शुक्रवार दोपहर तक बाजार सूने रहे।

गेहूं का रकबा घटा तो सरसों का बढ़ा
जिले में इस साल गतवर्ष की तुलना में 25 फीसदी भी बारिश नहीं हुई। वहीं औसत से भी करीब 9 इंच कम बारिश हुई। इससे रबी में इस साल फसलों का ट्रेंड बदला है। जिले में गेहूं का रकबा कम हुआ जबकि सरसों का रकबा 30 हजार हेक्टेयर बढ़ा है। शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश से सभी फसलों को लाभ मिलेगा। इस बारिश से एक पानी का दबाव कम होगा।

फसलों में कोई नुकसान नहीं
मौसम विशेषज्ञ व उद्यानिकी कॉलेज के पूर्व डीन डाॅ. एस.एन. मिश्रा ने बताया कि इस मावठे से फसलों में कोई नुकसान नहीं है। इससे गेहूं, चना आदि फसलों काे लाभ मिलेगा। सब्जियों की फसल में कीड़े लगने की आशंका अधिक हो गई है। अफीम की फसल में भी फायदा है। काली मस्सी की समस्या बढ़ सकती है। इधर, डॉ. डी.के. शर्मा ने बताया कि एकदम से ठंड बढ़ने से यह बच्चों के साथ बुजुर्गों के लिए नुकसानदेह है। एकदम से ठंड बढ़ने से अस्थमा, टीबी, पुरानी बीमारियों के पेशेंट को भारी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। ऐसे में बीमार बुजुर्गों को विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए। सुबह जल्दी ना उठें, सुबह बाहर ठंड में निकलने से बचें व ठंड से बचाव के उपयोग करें।

