पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हजयात्रा:10 दिसंबर तक भरे जाएंगे ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले साल जुलाई में होने वाली हजयात्रा को कोविड के चलते निरस्त कर दिया था। यह वापस शुरू होगी। इसके लिए 10 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन फार्म भरे जाएंगे। 18 से 65 साल तक के लोग ही यात्रा पर जा सकेंगे। जहां पहुंचने पर सऊदी सरकार इस बार कुछ समय के लिए क्वारेंटाइन करेंगी। इस बार भी हजयात्रा को लेकर संशय था। सऊदी अरब सरकार से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद इस संशय खत्म हो गए हैं। हजयात्रा के ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म भरना शनिवार से शुरू होंगे
इस साल नए नियमों के तहत होगी यात्रा
हज कमेटी के इशरद खान ने बताया कोविड-19 के चलते हजयात्रा को लेकर सऊदी सरकार ने नियमों में कुछ बदलाव किए हैं। इस साल की हजयात्रा की पहली किस्त 1 लाख 50 हजार रुपए रखी है। जो पहले 85 हजार रुपए थी। वैसे 100 लोगों का कोटा होता था। इस साल कोविड-19 के चलते कोटा कम होने का अंदाजा है। हजयात्रा में 2 लाख 95 हजार रुपए का खर्चा आता है। जो हाजियों से बाद में किस्तों में लिया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें