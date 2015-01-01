पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अब होगी बर्खास्तगी की कार्रवाई:पटवारी ने 2 सप्ताह की मांगी छुट्टी पर 11 महीने से नहीं गए ड्यूटी पर

मंदसौर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कयामपुर किया था अटैच

रतलाम निवासी पीयूष पालीवाल ने सीतामऊ तहसील में पटवारी रहते हुए पीएससी की तैयारी की। वे बिना सूचना दिए छुट्टी पर चले गए। इस पर तत्कालीन एसडीएम ने उन्हें सस्पेंड कर दिया। अब बर्खास्त करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की है।

सीतामऊ एसडीएम बिहारीसिंह ने बताया कि 31 दिसंबर 2019 को तत्कालीन एसडीएम मुकेश शर्मा ने पटवारी पीयूष पालीवाल को निलंबित कर टप्पा कार्यालय कयामपुर अटैच किया था। पालीवाल मुख्यालय पर अनुपस्थित रहे। विभागीय जांच प्रकरण में सुनवाई के लिए पटवारी उपस्थित नहीं हुआ। पालीवाल के स्थायी निवास 28, माणकचौक रतलाम पर भी सूचना भेजकर 7 दिवस में जवाब चाहा। इनके द्वारा ना तो सूचना-पत्र का उत्तर प्रस्तुत किया गया और ना ही कयामपुर मुख्यालय पर अब तक उपस्थिति दी। अब 7 दिन में जवाब प्रस्तुत नहीं करने पर बर्खास्तगी की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

12 जनवरी को एग्जाम थी, 31 दिसंबर को छुट्टी मांगी, नहीं मिली
पालीवाल ने बताया 12 जनवरी को एग्जाम थी, प्रीप्रेशन के लिए दो सप्ताह की छुट्टी लेने 31 दिसंबर को एसडीएम मुकेश शर्मा के पास गया तो छुट्टी देने से मना कर दिया। मुझे भविष्य संवारना था इसलिए मैं एग्जाम देने आ गया। फिर माता-पिता की तबीयत खराब होने से इलाज के लिए रुक गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें