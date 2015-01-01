पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना इफैक्ट:निजी स्कूलों में आरटीई में नहीं हाे सके प्रवेश, निम्न वर्ग के लिए बनी परेशानी

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चों की शिक्षा पर पड़ रहा प्रभाव, अभिभावक निराश

कोरोनाकाल के चलते निम्न वर्ग (बीपीएल कार्डधारी) के लाेगाें की उम्मीद पर पानी फिर गया है। इस साल शिक्षा के अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत किसी भी गरीब परिवार के बच्चे का एडमिशन स्कूल में नहीं हुआ है।

पिछले साल हुए एडमिशन की संख्या के अनुसार 3500 बच्चों ने प्रवेश लिया था। इसमें करीब 1900 के करीब बालक रहते हैं और 1600 के करीब बालिकाएं हैं। इस बार कोविड की वजह से सरकार की ओर से किसी तरह के आदेश जारी नहीं किए हैं। इसके चलते निम्न वर्ग के अभिभावकों की जेब व उनके बच्चों की शिक्षा पर प्रभाव पड़ा है। नर्सिंहपुरा निवासी अभिभावक नीतू कुमावत ने बताया कि आरटीई नियम लागू नहीं होने से बच्चों को निजी स्कूल में एडमिशन दिलाना मुश्किल होता है।

स्कूलों की भारी-भरकम फीस की पूर्ति सामान्य परिवार नहीं कर सकता है। हर अभिभावक चाहता उनकी संतान अच्छी स्कूल से शिक्षा हासिल करे। इसके लिए वह बहुत मेहनत करते हैं लेकिन कई प्राइवेट स्कूलों की फीस इतनी होती है कि वह वहन नहीं कर सकते हैं। इसके चलते उन्हें शिक्षा के अधिकार अधिनियम से उम्मीद रहती है।
आरटीई में ये हैं नियम
1. प्रत्येक निजी स्कूल में 25 सीटें रिजर्व रहती हैं।
2. स्कूलों की फीस का वहन राज्य सरकार करती है।
3. सीट आवंटन की प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन होती है।

नहीं आए आदेश

हर साल शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से आदेश आ जाते हैं। अब तक एडमिशन भी हो जाते हैं। लेकिन इस बार अभी तक आदेश नहीं आए हैं। इस वजह से स्कूलों को निर्देश नहीं दे सकें, जिससे एडमिशन नहीं हुए।
आर. प्रसाद प्रजापति, डीपीसी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें