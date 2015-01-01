पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस अधिकारी पर हमला:सीतामऊ ; इनामी बदमाश अमजद लाला टीआई पर फायर कर फरार, इससे पहले झूमाझटकी भी हुई, टीआई घायल

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
मारपीट के दौरान टीआई सोनी को कान के पास आई खरोंच।
  • गांव बेलारी में दबिश देने पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी पर हमला
  • 15 साल से प्राॅपर्टी और फिरौती कमाई का जरिया

गांव बेलारी में दबिश देने पहुंचे टीआई पर इनामी बदमाश अमजद लाला ने फायरिंग कर दी और भाग गया। इससे पहले आरोपी ने टीआई से झूमाझटकी भी की। हमले में टीआई मामूली घायल हुए। इससे क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना पर पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा और भागने में लाला की मदद करने वाले उसके साले के अवैध मकान को ध्वस्त कर दिया।

इधर, 15 हजार रुपए के इनामी बदमाश लाला को टीआई द्वारा अकेले पकड़ने जाना सवाल खड़े कर रहा है। हालांकि वारदात के बाद डीआईजी रतलाम ने आरोपी पर इनाम की राशि बढ़ाकर 20 हजार रुपए कर दी है। मामले में टीआई की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने 13 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को सीतामऊ टीआई अमित सोनी ने एक आरक्षक के साथ गांव बेलारी में दबिश दी। यहां जैसे ही टीआई सोनी बदमाश अमजद पिता असगर के चचेरे भाई इमरान के घर पहुंचे तो वहां बदमाश अमजद बाहर ही मिल गया। सिविल ड्रेस में होने से बदमाश टीआई को पहचान नहीं सका। शंका होने पर टीआई ने उसे पकड़ लिया। पुलिस से बचने के लिए लाला ने टीआई से हाथापाई की और जेब से पिस्टल निकालकर फायर कर दिया। हालांकि फायरिंग से टीआई को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ।

इस दौरान लाला के साथियों ने भी टीआई पर हमला कर दिया और हवाई फायर भी किया। इससे लाला भागने में सफल हो गया। मौके से पुलिस ने 12 बोर व 32 बोर के कारतूस जब्त किए हैं। टीआई की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने बेलारी निवासी अमजद खान, अमजद के बेटा, गुलशेर खान, कम्मू उर्फ कय्यूम खान, कय्यूम का लड़का, इमरान खान, यूसुफ खान, समसू खान, बाबू खान, लतीफ खान, शाहनवाज खान, नीलोफर खान व एक अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। मामले में एसडीओपी शेरसिंह भूरिया का कहना है कि कई बार ऐसे मामले हो जाते हैं। गंभीर सूचना पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करना होती है। ऐसा ही वाक्या आज हुआ है।

गांव बेलारी में गुलशेर का अवैध मकान तोड़ा गया।
पुलिस तोड़ा आरोपी के साले का अवैध मकान, डीआईजी ने आरोपी पर इनाम राशि 15 हजार से 20 हजार की

शंका में आया टीआई अमित सोनी का अकेले दबिश देना
फोन पर आई सूचना के आधार पर 15 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को एक आरक्षक के साथ पकड़ने जाना भी टीआई की कार्रवाई को शंका के घेरे में लाता है। बताया जाता है कि जानकारी टीआई ने वरिष्ठ अधिकारी को नहीं दी। टीआई जिस आरक्षक को साथ लेकर गए थे उसे भी कोई अनुभव नहीं है। पुलिस विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के अनुसार किसी भी प्रकार की सूचना मिलने पर उसकी तस्दीक कर रोजनामचे में डालना होता है। इसके बाद फोर्स को साथ लेकर दबिश देना होती है।

मछली चोरी से लेकर एनडीपीएस तक के 7 मामले दर्ज
अमजद लाला पर मंदसौर, रतलाम जिलों में मछली चोरी से लेकर एनडीपीएस तक के मामले दर्ज हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार लाला पर सीतामऊ थाना क्षेत्र में मारपीट, एनडीपीएस व मछली चोरी के मामले दर्ज हैं। सिटी कोतवाली में अपहरण के मामले में लाला फरार है। इसे लेकर 5 हजार का नकद इनाम घोषित है। सितंबर में रतलाम के ताल थाना क्षेत्र में हुए एनडीपीएस के मामले में भी आरोपी फरार है वहां उस पर 10 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित है।

आरोपी पर बढ़ाई है इनाम की राशि
वारदात के बाद आरोपी पर डीआईजी रतलाम ने इनाम की राशि बढ़ाते हुए 20 हजार की है। इससे पहले रतलाम एसपी द्वारा 10 हजार व मंदसौर में 5 हजार का इनाम घोषित है।
सिद्धार्थ चौधरी, एसपी मंदसौर

अमजद लाला
2 साल बाद संभाग में लाला-पठान फिर से हो गए सक्रिय
(सप्रिय गौतम)

डोडाचूरा व अफीम की तस्करी के लिए ऑर्गनाइज्ड गैंग चलाने वाले लाला-पठान दो साल बाद फिर सक्रिय हो गए हैं। संभाग के दो जिलों में वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद सोमवार को जिले की सीतामऊ तहसील के ग्राम बेलारी में टीआई पर भी फायर कर दिया। अखेपुर, देवलजी, नौगांव, परवालिया, लसुड़िया निवासी लाला-पठान व्यापारियों को डराकर फिरौती लेते हैं। नहीं देने पर शूटरों से फायरिंग करातेहैं। जावरा, खाचरौद व मंदसौर में हुए गोलीकांड के बाद व्यापारियों से फिरौती लेने के मामले भी सामने आए हैं।

प्रतापगढ़ जेल में मिल रही पनाह व यूपी के शूटरों से कराई वारदात में गवाह नहीं मिलने से लाला-पठानों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। पुलिस की सख्ती के कारण करीब दो सालों तक लाला-पठानों ने राजस्थान से जुड़े मप्र के जिलों में किसी वारदात को अंजाम नहीं दिया। इसके बाद पहली वारदात 2019 में मंदसौर के सराफा व्यापारी की हत्या के रूप में की। इसी साल प्रॉपर्टी व फिरौती के लिए जावरा निवासी किराना व्यापारी हातिम बोहरा व खाचरौद निवासी शमशाद बी को भी निशाना बनाया था। सलीम लाला के एनकाउंटर के बाद मप्र की तरफ किया रुख- पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार लाला-पठानों ने अखेपुर निवासी तस्कर सलीम लाला के एनकाउंटर के बाद मप्र के मंदसौर की ओर रुख किया। हालांकि उस समय उनके आने का कारण डोडाचूरा के धंधे पर एकाधिकार था। 2006 में सलीम के भाई मौलाना व फिरोज ने एनकाउंटर की शंका के आधार पर डोडाचूरा ठेकेदार गोपाल सोनी, कोमल बाफना व रम्मू अग्रवाल को निशाना बनाया। 2006 में गोपाल सोनी पर राऊ में फायर कराया। इसके बाद ठेकेदार बाफना व सोनी के सहयोगी बरखेड़ापंथ निवासी बालू बावरी की पिपलियामंडी मंे हत्या हुई। इसी दौरान बाफना के आॅफिस पर भी गोलियां चलवाईं। मौके का फायदा उठाकर मंदसौर निवासी अनिल त्रिवेदी ने लालाओं से हाथ मिलाया और उनके साथ मिलकर डोडाचूरा के ठेके लिए। इस दौरान ठेकेदार त्रिवेदी ने इंदौर निवासी बाबू फकीर को लालाओं के खिलाफ तैयार किया। वह त्रिवेदी का पूरा काम देखता था।

लालाओं ने शूटर फकीर को अपनी ओर कर लिया और 2010 में फकीर ने त्रिवेदी की हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद अखेपुर निवासी चुन्नू लाला और बबलू लाला ने मंदसौर में पैर जमाए। 2013 में पिपलियामंडी जमीन मामले में व्यापारी बटवाल पर नीमच में फायर करवाया। 2014 में रामटेकरी निवासी डॉ. महेश टोपनदास के हाथ-पैर तोड़े। 2015 में दलौदा स्थित जमीन हथियाने के लिए व्यापारी वीरेंद्र ठन्ना की हत्या की गई। दिसंबर 2016 में डायमंड ज्वेलर्स पर फायरिंग हुई। इसी मामले में जनवरी 2017 को नीमच में डायमंड ज्वेलर्स संचालक अनिल सोनी पर फायरिंग हुई जिसमें उनके मित्र अजय सोनी घायल हुए। 2017 में ही पत्रकार कमलेश जैन की हत्या की गई। इसके बाद तात्कालिक एसपी मनोज सिंह ने लालाओं पर अंकुश लगाया।

अंकुश लगाने के लिए टीमें बनाई हैं
लाला-पठान पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए टीमें बनाई हैं। जल्द ही गिरफ्तारी को लेकर कार्रवाई होगी। टीआई पर फायरिंग के आरोपी भी जल्द गिरफ्तार होंगे। हम लाला-पठानों को आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर करने पर काम कर रहे हैं लेकिन उनकी अधिकांश संपत्ति राजस्थान में है जो हमारे लिए चुनौती है।
राकेश गुप्ता, आईजी

