पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंगल संदेश:‘संघर्षमय जीवन मन को भारी, तन को रोगी, आत्मा को कलुषित करता है’

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवकार भवन में विराजित जैनाचार्य विजयराजजी मसा

वर्तमान का सबसे बड़ा सुख हल्का मन है, मन निरर्थक विचारों से भारी बना रहता है, निरर्थक विचार ही मन को भटकाते रहते हैं। मन का सुख सभी चाहते हैं पर अपने विचारों का नियंत्रण नहीं कर पाते।

मन का काम ही विचार करना है, चाहे सार्थक विचार करे या निरर्थक। निरर्थक विचारों पर अंकुश साधना के द्वारा लगता है, अपने स्वभाव में रमण करना साधना है, स्वभाव में रमण करने वाले साधक द्वन्द्व मुक्त हो जाते हैं। जीवन में जितने द्वन्द्व कम होते हैं, उतने संघर्ष कम होते हैं, संघर्षमय जीवन मन को भारी, तन को रोगी और आत्मा को कलुषित करता है। ये विचार शास्त्री कॉलोनी स्थित नवकार भवन में विराजित जैनाचार्य विजयराजजी मसा ने ‘सुख का राज क्या है’ विषय पर प्रसारित मंगल संदेश में कहे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रचुर धन, सुंदर भवन, अच्छे वसन और स्वादिष्ट भोजन ही सुख का आधार नहीं है, सुख वह है जो मन को हल्का रखे और सुखी वह है जो मन से हल्का रहे। हल्का मन ही शक्तिशाली होता है। जिस मन में संकल्प-विकल्प के ज्वार उमड़ते हैं वो शक्तिशाली नहीं रहता, वह कमजोर हो जाता है, इन ज्वारों में वेग होता है, वेग मन को आवेग से जकड़ देता है। वेग जिनके शांत होते है वह सुखी होता है। सुख पाने के सूत्र है जीवन में आसक्ति कम करो, धन के प्रति पागलपन कम रखो, जो सामने आ रहा है उसे स्वीकार करते चलो।

प्राप्त में संतोष और अप्राप्त के लिए व्यर्थ दौड़ बंद करना। जो बुरी आदतों को त्याग देता है वो सुखी रहता है। बुरी आदतें ही व्यक्ति को दु:ख की ओर धकेलती है, जो अपने को अच्छी आदतों में डाल लेता है वह सदा सुख और शांति पाता है। आचार्यश्री ने कहा असंतोष सबसे बड़ी समस्या है, व्यक्ति को किसी वस्तु से संतोष ही नहीं होता, भले ही वह कितनी मात्रा में प्राप्त हो जाए, असंतोष की कभी आग बुझती ही नहीं, यह गड्‌ढा कभी भरता ही नहीं। दु:ख का सबसे बड़ा कारण असंतोष है, संतुष्ट मन ही सुखी रहता है। यही जीवन की सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि होती है, उपलब्धियों से प्राप्त सुख क्षणिक होता है मगर संतुष्ट मन की उपलब्धि सर्वोपरि होती है और स्थायी होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें