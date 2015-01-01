पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी की किल्लत:दिसंबर में लेते हैं कंथार डेम का पानी, इस बार अभी से खत्म गर्मी में हाेगी दिक्कत

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • डेम में कड़ियां लगाईं लेकिन मिट्टी नहीं डाली, नतीजा एक माह की सप्लाई का पानी घटा
  • पानी कम होने से पेयजल संकट की स्थिति साफ दिख रही

इस साल कम बारिश के बावजूद कंथार में पानी नहीं रोक पाए। नतीजा नवंबर के शुरू में ही कंथार मंे पानी खत्म हो गया। जबकि हर साल नपा दिसंबर तक कंथार का पानी लेती है।

ऐसे में अभी से पानी लेने पर गर्मी में पेयजल संकट की स्थिति साफ दिख रही है। नपा के जिम्मेदाराें के अनुसार बारिश कम होने से कंथार डेम का पानी कालाभाटा में ले लिया। नगरपालिका द्वारा शहर की पेयजल व्यवस्था के लिए हर साल रामघाट, कालाभाटा व इसके बाद राजस्थान सीमा में बने कंथार डेम में पानी को सहेजा जाता है। अक्टूबर तक बारिश होने पर नवंबर अंत तक नपा बहाव के पानी से पेयजल सप्लाई करती है। इसके बाद कंथार डेम से कड़ी-शटर हटाकर दिसंबर तक पेयजल सप्लाई को जारी रखती है। दिसंबर अंत से जून तक कालाभाटा व रामघाट से सप्लाई की जाती है। गतवर्ष नपा अधिकारियों द्वारा कंथार में पानी नहीं रोका गया। इससे 84 इंच से भी ज्यादा बारिश होने के बाद शहरवासियों को पेयजल समस्या का सामना करना पड़ा। नपा के पास पर्याप्त पानी नहीं होने पर उन्हें दो दिन छोड़कर पेयजल वितरण करना पड़ा। इसके बाद भी नपा के जिम्मेदारांे की समय रहते नींद नहीं खुली। नपा अधिकारी इस बार भी कंथार डेम में पानी सहेज नहीं पाए। नपा कर्मचारियों ने नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि अधिकारियों ने कंथार पर केवल कड़ी डलवाई उसमंे मिट्‌टी भरवाना भूल गए। इससे 20 दिन पहले तक पानी ओवर फ्लो होकर बहता रहा वहीं वर्तमान में कंथार डेम खाली हो गया। इससे नपा के पास एक माह की सप्लाई का पानी कम हाे गया है। ऐसे में नवंबर के अंत तक नपा को कालाभाटा डेम से सप्लाई के लिए पानी लेना होगा। इससे गर्मी में वापस पेयजल संकट की स्थिति की शुरुआत जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही से हो गई है।

कड़ी-शटर नहीं लगाने पर पानी बहता रहा
ग्रामीण राजा राजपूत, सुरेश मीणा ने बताया कि 15 दिन पहले तक कंथार डेम ओवरफ्लो होकर बह रहा था। कड़ी-शटर नहीं लगाने पर पानी बहता रहा। जबकि रामघाट का वाटर लेवल शुरू से 13.5 फीट मेंटेन कर रखा है। कंथार से पानी आने पर कुछ दिनों पहले ही रामघाट भी ओवरफ्लो हो गया। ध्यान नहीं देने पर कंथार खाली हो गया व रामघाट का वाटर लेवल अभी 13 फीट बना हुआ है। कंथार के पानी उपयोग में लेते तो एक-दो फीट में 15 दिन निकल जाते, जबकि कंथार से 7 से 8 फीट पानी खाली हो गया।

कंथार से 15 दिन से पानी लिया जा रहा है
इस साल मात्र 23 इंच बारिश हुई है। बारिश कम होने से शिवना में बहाव भी कम रहा। कंथार से 15 दिन से पानी लिया जा रहा है। इससे पानी कम हुआ है। अभी भी कंथार में 3-4 फीट पानी है। हमने रामघाट को 13 फीट व कालाभाटा बांध का फुल लेवल मेंटेन कर रखा है। इसलिए कोई समस्या नहीं आएगी।
योगेंद्र परिहार, रामघाट इंचार्ज, मंदसाैर

