कार्रवाई सीतामऊ:टीआई पर फायरिंग के आरोपी का 3424 वर्गफीट पर बना बंगला ढहाया

मंदसौर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मलबे के ढेर में बदला बंगला। इनसेट-पुराना बंगला।
  • आरोपियों ने 5 बीघा सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर बना रखा था बंगला, 7 दिसंबर को नोटिस जारी किया था

तस्करी व टीआई पर फायरिंग कर फरार होने वाले आरोपियों के खिलाफ मंगलवार को पुलिस व प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई की। आरोपियों द्वारा सरकारी जमीन पर किए गए अवैध कब्जे तोड़ने के साथ शासकीय जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर बनाए बगीचे को कब्जे में लिया। कार्रवाई से पहले प्रशासन आरोपियों को नोटिस जारी कर चुका था। अब तक अतिक्रमण नहीं छोड़ने पर कार्रवाई की गई।

नवंबर में बेलारा में तस्करी के फरार 50 हजार के इनामी आरोपी अमजद लाला ने टीआई अमित सोनी पर फायर कर दिया था।

पुलिस ने अमजद सहित उसके साथियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। तस्करी में लिप्त आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई के चलते पुलिस ने सोमवार को आरोपी अमजद के बहनोई एवं प्रकरण फरार आरोपी बेलारी निवासी शमशु पिता अजीज लाला पठान व इसी मामले में गिरफ्तार शमशु के बेटे युसुफ के 3424 स्क्वायर फीट के बंगले को गिराया। आरोपियों ने 5 बीघा जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर बंगला बना रखा था। आरोपियों को 7 दिसंबर को नोटिस जारी किया था।

2 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर वापस लिया कब्जा

बेलारी निवासी अफीम तस्कर वसीम पिता अब्दुल व उसके भाई नजीम खान ने 2 हेक्टेयर सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर संतरे अमरूद और नींबू का बगीचा लगाया था। सोमवार को एसडीएम तथा एसडीओपी ने नपती कराकर 75 लाख रुपए की 3500 वर्ग फीट जमीन पर कब्जा कर लिया। बगीचा उद्यानिकी विभाग के सुपुर्द कर सरपंच सुरेंद्रसिंह बेलारा व पटवारी को कब्जा दिया।

