मोटर से उठी चिंगारी से रूई फैक्ट्री पूरी जली:मोटर से उठी चिंगारी से रूई फैक्ट्री पूरी जली

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • दिनभर में 5 फायटर व 50 टैंकर भी नहीं बुझा पाए आग

पहाड़िया रोड पर मंगलवार सुबह रूई फैक्ट्री आग में स्वाहा हो गई। बिजली मोटर पर लोड बढ़ने से उठी चिंगारी के कारण आग लगी और देखते-ही-देखते पूरी फैक्ट्री को चपेट में ले लिया। वहां रखे सामान के साथ मशीनरी, टीनशेड, कॉटन के बंडल सभी राख हो गए। 5 फायटर व करीब 50 टैंकर को आग पर काबू पाने में दिनभर लग गया। फिर भी धुंआ उठता रहा। फैक्ट्री मालिक व कस्बा पटवारी के मुताबिक लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हुआ। सुबह 11 बजे फैक्ट्री के अंदर मोटर के पास से धुआं उठने लगा तभी वहां काम कर रहे मजदूरों ने उसे बुझाने का प्रयास किया। घंटेभर मशक्कत के बावजूद आग पर काबू नहीं पा सके और लपटों ने रूई के सारे बंडलों को चपेट में ले लिया तो उन्होंने नगरपालिका दमकल को सूचना दी। दो फायटर जावरा के पहुंचे, तब आग पर काबू नहीं पाया गया तो पिपलौदा के दो और रतलाम के एक फायर फायटर को बुलाना पड़ा। जब तक दमकल पहुंची तब तक आग ने पूरी फैक्ट्री को राख कर दिया था। फैक्ट्री के पिछले वाले भाग में आग लगी, ऐसे में काफी देर तक धुएं के कारण बुझाने में परेशानी आई। दिनभर एक के बाद एक फायर लॉरी पानी लाकर आग बुझाने के लिए इधर-उधर दौड़ती रही। वहीं कुछ ने टैंकरों की मदद से पानी की व्यवस्था कर आग बुझाने में मदद की। आग इतनी तेज थी कि टीनशेड धराशायी हो गया। गनीमत रही कि फैक्ट्री से सटकर लगी अजवाइन के तेल बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री तक आग नहीं पहुंची, नहीं तो हालात बदतर हाे सकते थे। फैक्ट्री मालिक अब्दुल हमीद ने बताया कि नुकसानी में 10 से 20 लाख रुपए की मशीनरी सहित बड़ी मात्रा में रूई के बंडल जल गए। ऐसे में नुकसानी का आकलन कर पाना मुश्किल है। त्याेहारी सीजन के हिसाब से माल ज्यादा था। ऐसे में नुकसानी भी ज्यादा हुई है, अगर सीजन नहीं होता तो कम नुकसान होता।

रेलवे फाटक में दमकल फंसी, इधर फायर स्टेशन पर बिजली बंद

आग बुझाने के लिए पहले जावरा की दमकल नाकाफी होने पर रतलाम व पिपलौदा से दमकल बुलाना पड़ी। मौके पर पहुंचने पहले ही वह रेलवे फाटक में फंस गई। आधे घंटे तक खड़ी रही। मालगाड़ी क्राॅसिंग होने के बाद फाटक खुला और मौके पर पहुंची। ऐसे में समय बर्बाद हुआ। इधर आग बुझाने के बाद जब नपा की फायर लॉरी वापस प्लांट आ रही थी तो उसका डीजल खत्म हो गया। इतना ही नहीं जो फायर लॉरी फायर स्टेशन पर पानी भरने के लिए पहुंची तो वहां की बिजली सप्लाई सिस्टम ठप हो गया। इस तरह की परेशानी भी दमकल को झेलना पड़ी।

