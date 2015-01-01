पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन:दूल्हा घोड़ी चढ़ेगा पर बरात नहीं निकलेगी, शादी में अधिक लोग मिले तो होगी कार्रवाई

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी कोविड कंट्रोल रूम पर देना अनिवार्य, टीम करेगी स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण

प्रदेश सहित जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का तेज हो रहा है। रोकथाम के लिए प्रशासन ने कई विशेष निर्णय लिए। अब शादी समारोह में किसी भी तरह के जुलूस की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। दूल्हा घोड़ी पर जरूर बैठेगा लेकिन बरात नहीं निकलेगी, दूल्हे को वहीं पर तोरण मारना होगा। किसी भी सामाजिक व सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम की जानकारी नपा व कोविड कंट्रोल रूम पर देना अनिवार्य है। आयोजन में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम पहुंचकर स्वास्थ्य सर्वे करेगी। इधर रविवार को जिले में 9 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए। कोरोना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए कलेक्टर मनोज पुष्प ने जिला क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक बुलाई। इसमें जनप्रतिनिधियों व अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में निर्देश जारी किए। उन्होंने मीडिया से चर्चा करते हुए कहा है कि लोग स्वयं कोरोना नियमों का पालन नहीं करते हैं तो स्थिति को देखते हुए सख्त कदम भी उठाए जाएंगे। जिला प्रशासन ने अभी संक्रमण को देखते सामाजिक व सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों की अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। अब कोई भी व्यक्ति उठावना, जन्मोत्सव जैसे आयोजन भी करता है तो उसकी जानकारी नपा कार्यालय व कोविड कंट्रोल रूम पर देना होगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंचकर समारोह में आने वाले लोगों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करेंगी।

मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन कम करने का निर्णय लिया

जनप्रतिनिधियों की राय पर प्रशासन ने कोविड मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन कम करने का निर्णय लिया है। ऐसे व्यक्ति जिनके घरों में पर्याप्त स्थान हैं, अलग रहने के लिए व उनमें कोई लक्षण नहीं है, ऐसे लोगों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया जाएगा। इसका निर्णय प्रशासन करेगा। अधिकतर को कोविड केयर सेंटर पर ही भेजा जाएगा।

बैंड व डीजे केवल शादी वाले स्थान पर ही बजेंगे

जिला प्रशासन ने शादी समारोह जैसे आयोजनों पर रोक नहीं लगाई लेकिन इसके लिए कई सख्त निर्णय जरूर लिए है। कोई शादी हॉल या धर्मशाला में होती है तो वहां अधिकतम 100 लोगों की अनुमति रहेगी। वहीं खुले गार्डन या परिसर में आयोजन होने पर अधिकतम 200 लोगों की अनुमति रहेगी। शादी समारोह में दूल्हा घोड़ी तो चढ़ेगा लेकिन वह बरात नहीं निकला सकेगा। प्रशासन ने शादी समारोह में माता पूजन, बिंदाैली जैसे चल समारोह की अनुमति नहीं होगी। बैंड व डीजे केवल शादी वाले स्थान पर ही बजेंगे। शादी समारोह में नपा व राजस्व की टीमें पहुंच व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण करेंगी।

रात 10 से सुबह 6 तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू
प्रशासन ने कोरोना रोकथाम के लिए रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगाने के साथ रविवार को बाजार बंद रखने के निर्देश भी जारी किए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग को सैंपलिंग में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए। भीड़ वाली जगहों पर मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई व मास्क वितरण में तेजी लाई जाएगी।

शामगढ़ का पॉजिटिव रेफर
शामगढ़ नगर में रविवार को 43 वर्षीय व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव मिला है। बीएमओ मनीष दानगढ़ ने बताया कि व्यक्ति को 108 की मदद से मंदसौर रेफर कर दिया है। व्यक्ति के घर के बाहर कंटेनमेंट बना दिया है। संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए नियम पालन कराया रहा है।​​​​​​​

इधर, रविवार को 9 नए पॉजिटिव मिले
रविवार रात को जिले में आई कोरोना रिपोर्ट में 9 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए। इसमें रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में 6 एवं रतलाम मेडिकल कॉलेज से आई रिपोर्ट में 3 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। 9 में से जिले के आखिरी छोर पर बसे गांधीसागर नंबर तीन में 4 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। एक शामगढ़ व बाकी मंदसौर शहर में पॉजिटिव आए हैं।
किसी भी दिन बहुत ज्यादा संख्या में मरीज मिल सकते हैं
^कोरोना का थर्ड फेज दिख रहा है, किसी भी दिन बहुत ज्यादा संख्या में कोरोना मरीज आ सकते हैं। आसपास के जिलों में तेजी से फैल रहा है। आप अपनों व आसपास के लोगों को मास्क के लिए प्रेरित करें। मास्क से 90 फीसदी कोरोना रोकथाम की जा सकती है। हम कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि शादियों पर कोई रोक ना लगाएं लेकिन लाेग स्वयं नियमों का पालन नहीं करेंगे तो रोक लगाना जरूरी हो जाएगा।
मनोज पुष्प, कलेक्टर, मंदसाैर


