परीक्षा की तैयारी:स्कूल प्राचार्याें काे रिजल्ट 5 दिसंबर तक जारी कर विमर्श पाेर्टल पर करना हाेगा अपलाेड

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • 9वीं से 12वीं तक के रिविजन टेस्ट 20 से होंगे

काॅलेज में हुए ओपन बुक पद्धति की तर्ज पर अब स्कूलाें में रिविजन टेस्ट हाेंगे। कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के रिविजन टेस्ट 20 से 28 नवंबर तक हाेंगे। छात्र-छात्राएं पेपर घर ले जा सकेंगे लेकिन अंतिम निर्णय प्राचार्य लेंगे। उन्हें स्कूलाें में टेस्ट कराने के लिए काेविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करना हाेगा। इसके लिए पालकाें से भी अनुमति लेनी हाेगी। विद्यार्थी पेपर घर ले जाते है ताे अगले दिन उत्तर पुस्तिका जमा करानी हाेगी। इसके बाद दूसरा पेपर ले जाएंगे। सरकारी स्कूलाें में रिविजन टेस्ट के लिए छात्राें काे स्कूल बुलाएं या फिर घर पर ही पेपर हल करने के लिए दें। इसका निर्णय स्कूल प्राचार्य करेंगे। काेराेना से बचाव के पूरे इंतजाम करने हाेंगे। पालक विद्यार्थियाें काे स्कूल भेजने के लिए राजी नहीं हाेते हैं ताे उन्हें पेपर घर ले जाने दिया जाएगा। अगले दिन छात्र काॅपी स्कूल में जमा करने के बाद अगला पेपर ले जा पाएंगे। रिविजन टेस्ट में अब तक जाे पढ़ाया है उसका 40 प्रतिशत हिस्सा ही पूछा जाएगा। इस टेस्ट के अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा में जाेड़ने का प्रावधान भी किया गया है। स्कूल के प्राचार्य 5 दिसंबर तक रिजल्ट जारी कर विमर्श पाेर्टल पर अपलाेड करेंगे। रिजल्ट का विश्लेषण हाेगा। इसमें जिस विषय में छात्र कमजाेर हाेगा, उसमें शिक्षक नियमित रूप से ध्यान देंगे।

रिविजन टेस्ट का टाइम टेबल
9वीं व 10वीं का 20 नवंबर काे गणित, 21 विज्ञान, 23 हिंदी, 24 अंग्रेजी, 25 सामाजिक विज्ञान, 26 नेशनल स्किल्स क्वालिफिकेशन फ्रेमवर्क फ्रार वाेकेशनल एजुकेशनल तथा 27 काे संस्कृत का टेस्ट हाेगा। इसी तरह 11वीं व 12वीं का 20 नवंबर काे भूगाेल, रसायन शास्त्र, क्राॅप प्राेडेक्शन एंड हार्टिकल्चर, स्टिल लाइप एंड िडजाइन, शरीर रचना क्रिया विज्ञान एवं लेखाकर्म, तृतीय प्रश्न-पत्र वाेकेशनल, 21 हिंदी, 23 समाज शास्त्र, मनाेविज्ञान, कृषि मानविकी, हाेम साइंस, इन्वायरमेंटल एजुकेशनल एंड रूरल, डवलपमेंट इंटरप्रेनुअरशिप, फाउंडेशन काेर्स, हायर मैथमेटिक्स, 24 जीवन विज्ञान, अर्थशास्त्र, प्रथम प्रश्न-पत्र वाेकेशनल, ड्राइंग डिजाइनिंग, भारतीय संगीत, इंफाॅर्मेटिक्स प्रैक्टिस, 25 राजनीति, एनिमल हसबेंडरी मिल्क ट्रेड पाेल्ट्रीफाॅर्मिंग एंड फिशरीज, विज्ञान के तत्व, भारतीय कला का इतिहास, द्वितीय प्रश्न-पत्र वाेकेशनल काेर्स, 26 विशिष्ट भाषा संस्कृत का टेस्ट होगा।

