महंगाई:इस दीवाली फूलों की सजावट महंगी, आवक कम, दाम दोगुना

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • थोक मंडी में गेंदा 80 से 120 रुपए किलो बिका तो गुलाब के भाव 300 रुपए किलो रहे

इस बार दीपावली पर फूलों की सजावट करना महंगा पड़ेगा। शुक्रवार को भी थोक फूल मंडी में आवक गतवर्ष से करीब 45 फीसदी कम रही। इससे दाम आसमान में पहुंच गए। शुक्रवार को थोक मंडी में गेंदा फूल 80 से 120 रुपए किलो तक बिके जबकि गुलाब के दाम 300 रुपए किलो से ज्यादा रहे। ऐसे में दीपावली पर फूलमाला के दाम भी 50 रुपए से ज्यादा रहेंगे।
इस साल बारिश कम होने व दीपावली देरी से होने पर गेंदा फूल के खेत भी खराब हो गए। उत्पादन कम होने से इस साल धनतेरस पर थोक फूल मंडी में गतवर्ष से आवक 45 फीसदी कम रही। इसका असर दामों पर देखा गया। वहीं आवक कम होने पर व्यापारी बाहर भी माल नहीं भेज पाए। शुक्रवार सुबह फूल मंडी में करीब 150 से 200 क्विंटल गेंदा की आवक हुई। इससे गेंदा 80 से 120 रुपए किलो तक बिका। जबकि गतवर्ष गेंदा 40 से 60 रुपए किलो ही था। वहीं गुलाब के फूल की आवक नाममात्र की हुई। शुक्रवार को मात्र 200 से 300 किलो आवक रही। आवक कम होने से गुलाब 300 रुपए किलो से ज्यादा रहे जबकि गतवर्ष गुलाब 150 से 180 रुपए किलो में बिका। दीपावली पर सेवंती फूल की मांग रहती है। शुक्रवार को करीब 1500 किलो सेवंती की आवक रही व दाम 150 से 200 रुपए किलो रहे।
मंदसौर से निर्यात भी नाममात्र का रहा
हर साल फूल का उत्पादन अच्छा होने से मंदसौर के फूलों से दिल्ली, अजमेर, गुजरात के शहर महकते हैं। इस साल आवक कम होने से व्यापारी बाहर भी माल नहीं भेज पाए। थोक व्यापारी लक्ष्मीनारायण माली ने बताया कि गतवर्ष की तुलना में 45 फीसदी आवक कम हुई। हर साल लगभग मंदसौर से 25 से 30 ट्रकों में 75 से 80 क्विंटल फूल दिल्ली, अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा भेजे जाते हैं। इस साल केवल दो से तीन ट्रक माल अहमदाबाद व वडोदरा भेजा गया।

