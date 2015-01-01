पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस आज:मुख्य बाजार में थ्री व्हीलर-फोर व्हीलर पर रोक, बनाई 3 जगह अस्थाई पार्किंग

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस से लेकर दीपावली तक प्रमुख बाजार में यातायात व्यवस्था नहीं बिगड़े इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने नियम बना रखे हैं। व्यवस्था में बदलाव से बाजार आने वाले लोगों को ट्रैफिक जाम होने की समस्या से परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा। इसमें नो-व्हीकल जोन से लेकर डायवर्शन, पार्किंग तक की व्यवस्था रहेगी। शहर में धनतेरस से दीपोत्सव तक भारत माता चौराहा से घंटाघर, सदर बाजार, सम्राट मार्केट पर खरीददारों का दबाव रहता है। इस दौरान चार पहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश से जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है। यातायात पुलिस ने इस बार इन मार्गों को सबसे पहले नो व्हीकल जोन बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। दोपहिया वाहनों के लिए प्रवेश रहेगा।
ये मार्ग थ्री व फोर व्हीलर वाहनों के लिए रहेंगे प्रतिबंधित
घंटाघर, सदर बाजार, सम्राट मार्केट का क्षेत्र तीन पहिया तथा चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए प्रतिबंधित है।
भारत माता चौराहा पर आने वाले तीन-पहिया, चार-पहिया वाहन दयामंदिर रोड पर डायवर्ट होंगे।
चार-पहिया वाहनों के लिए नेहरू बस स्टैंड के पीछे मिश्री होटल के पास मैदान पर पार्किंग है।
कालिदास मार्ग चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। पार्किंग श्रीजी टॉकीज के पास डिपो मैदान पर है।
सदर बाजार जगतपुरा से लेकर प्रतापगढ़ पुलिया व धानमंडी उतार में बंद है।
कालाखेत के यहां साठिया बस्ती के सामने ग्राउंड पर वाहनों के लिए पार्किंग है।
अस्थायी पार्किंग की तीसरी सुविधा प्रतापगढ़ पुलिया स्थित बकरा हाट के यहां रहेगी।

