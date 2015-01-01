पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रूट डायवर्ट:श्रीकोल्ड चौराहे से जैन कॉलेज तक अाज हाइवे मार्ग रहेगा बंद

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोगों को किटियानी होकर शहर में आना होगा

10 नवंबर को सुवासरा उपचुनाव की मतगणना होने से यातायात पुलिस ने मतगणना स्थल से रूट डायवर्ट किया है। श्रीकोल्ड चौराहा व एसपी कार्यालय के यहां दोनों ओर से वाहनों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध है।

यशनगर व गांधीनगर के रहवासियों को जैन कॉलेज के पास से किटियानी होकर शहर में प्रवेश करना होगा। यातायात थाना प्रभारी शैलेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने बताया मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजे से नई यातायात व्यवस्था प्रभावी रहेगी। इसके तहत श्रीकोल्ड तिराहे से जैन कॉलेज तक का संपूर्ण मार्ग पूर्ण रूप से वाहन प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र होगा। मतगणना में ड्यूटीरत समस्त प्रशासनिक एवं पुलिस अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, पार्टी प्रत्याशी, पोलिंग एजेंट व मीडियाकर्मी के वाहन श्री कोल्ड तिराहे से 100 मीटर आगे से बाईं ओर डायवर्ट होकर कच्चे रास्ते से गर्ल्स कॉलेज गेट में दाखिल होंगे। वाहनों की पार्किंग कॉलेज ग्राउंड पर रहेगी। सभी भारी वाहन तथा लोडिंग वाहन जैसे बस, ट्रक, ट्रैक्टर, छोटी माल वाहक पिकअप आदि, रामटेकरी तिराहे से रेवास-देवड़ा रोड, बायपास, कलेक्टाेरेट, वात्सल्य स्कूल से एसपी कार्यालय के सामने होते हुए कृषि मंडी की तरफ आ-जा सकेंगे। मोटरसाइकिल, प्राइवेट कार आदि श्रीकोल्ड तिराहे से संजीत रोड किटियानी होते हुए जैन कॉलेज मेन रोड वाले वैकल्पिक मार्ग पर आ-जा सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें