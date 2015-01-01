पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओवरब्रिज निर्माण में आएगी गति:ट्रैफिक में बदलाव; संजीत रेलवे फाटक मार्ग बंद, अब गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज से जाना होगा

मंदसौर23 मिनट पहले
  • सेतु विकास के अधिकारी बोले : डायवर्शन का काम पूरा हुआ, यातायात विभाग ने संभाली स्थिति

मप्र शासन द्वारा सेतु विकास के माध्यम से संजीत रोड पर स्थित रेलवे फाटक पर फोरलेन ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इसके अंतर्गत जिला प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार को संजीत रेलवे फाटक को बंद कर मार्ग बंद कर दिया। अब ब्रिज निर्माण पूरा होने तक मार्ग बंद रहेगा। इधर मिड इंडिया व संजीत दोनों मार्ग बंद होने से सारा यातायात का दबाव गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज पर बनेगा। इससे जाम की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

सेतु विकास विभाग ने तीन साल पहले संजीत रेलवे फाटक पर फोरलेन ओवरब्रिज निर्माण शुरू किया। कछुआ चाल से निर्माण होने से समय सीमा खत्म होने के समय तक भी काम करीब 40 से 50 फीसदी ही हो पाया है। इधर, रेलवे ने भी फाटक पर अपनी सीमा में निर्माण के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली है। सेतु विकास द्वारा अब तक डायवर्शन मार्ग तैयार नहीं किए जाने से फाटक बंद नहीं किया था। सेतु विकास ने भारी वाहनों के लिए जग्गाखेड़ी से लालघाटा गांव तक डायवर्शन मार्ग तैयार कर लिया। इसके बाद उसने मार्ग तैयार होने की जानकारी रेलवे व जिला प्रशासन को दी। इस पर रेलवे व जिला प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार से ही मार्ग को बंद कर दिया। फाटक बंद होने पर यातायात विभाग ने व्यवस्था को संभाला।

अन्य विकल्प नहीं होने से गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज पर लगेगा जाम
रेलवे द्वारा मिड इंडिया रेलवे फाटक पर अंडरब्रिज बनाया जा रहा है। वहीं संजीत रोड रेलवे फाटक पर ओवरब्रिज निर्माण के लिए उसका मार्ग बंद कर दिया है। ऐसे में रेलवे लाइन के दूसरी तरफ स्नेहनगर, अभिनंदन, शांतनुविहार सहित दो दर्जन से अधिक कॉलोनियों में निवास कर रहे 20 हजार से अधिक लोगों को शहर आने व जाने के लिए एकमात्र गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज का रास्ता रह गया है। इससे इस मार्ग पर शनिवार से दबाव बढ़ने की पूरी संभावना है। बार-बार जाम की समस्या बन सकती है। हालांकि भारी वाहन के लिए डायवर्शन मार्ग तैयार किया है। लेकिन दो पहिया व चार पहिया वाहन गीताभवन से ही गुजरेंगे।

रेलवे कभी भी काम शुरू करेगा
डायवर्शन मार्ग तैयार होने के बाद हमने सूचना-पत्र रेलवे व जिला प्रशासन को जारी किया था कि फाटक को बंद किया जा सकता है। इस पर रेलवे व प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार से ही फाटक को बंद करा दिया। इससे निर्माण में तेजी आएगी व कभी भी रेलवे निर्माण शुरू कर सकता है।
प्रवीण नरवरे, एसडीओ, सेतु विकास

