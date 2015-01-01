पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:12 साल से मंदसौर में जमे फूड इंस्पेक्टर जमरा का ट्रांसफर

मंदसौर5 घंटे पहले
  • उपचुनाव के बाद सरकार का पहला एक्शन

उपचुनाव के बाद शिवराज सरकार ने पूर्व की कमलनाथ सरकार की तरह शुद्व के लिए युद्व अभियान की तर्ज पर मिलावट मुक्त मध्यप्रदेश चलाया हैं। दोनों मामलों में मंदसौर का खाद्य एवं सुरक्षा विभाग कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं कर सका है। मामले में एक्शन लेते हुए शासन ने फूड इंस्पेक्टर कमलेश जमरा के विरुद्व ट्रांसफर की कार्रवाई की। 12 साल से मंदसौर में पदस्थ जमरा को रतलाम भेज दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार 2008 में कमलेश जमरा की नियुक्ति खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग में हुई थी। पहली नियुक्ति मंदसौर में मिली। तब से अन्यत्र जगह ट्रांसफर नहीं हो सका। मिलावटखोरी के विरुद्व हुई प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई में चर्चा में रहे हैं।
खनिज विभाग में हाे सकता है फेरबदल
इधर, खनिज विभाग में पदस्थ अधिकारियों का फेरबदल हो सकता है। खनिज निरीक्षक के आचरण को लेकर कलेक्टर से मौखिक शिकायतें हुई हैं। यहां तक पूर्व में रेत माफिया से मिलीभगत सामने आने पर हटाए, खनिज निरीक्षक गजेंद्र डावर को नीमच भेजने पर उन्हीं के रिश्तेदार को रतलाम से मंदसौर लाया गया है।

