मतगणना आज:आज सुबह 9 बजे से आने लगेंगे रुझान; 28 राउंड में होगा फैसला

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 8 बजे से खुलने लगेंगी प्रत्याशियों के किस्मत की पेटियां
  • काउंटिंग के लिए दो कक्षों की व्यवस्था की गई
  • चुराव परिणाम के लिए स्टेज तैयार किया है

सुवासरा उपचुनाव में 10 नवंबर को प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत की पेटियां खोली जाएंगी। सुबह 8 बजे दो कक्षों में मतगणना शुरू होगी। इससे पहले डाकमत की गणना की जाएगी। सुबह 9 बजे से ही रुझान आने लगेंगे। 28 राउंड में प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैसला होगा। इसके लिए जिला निर्वाचन आयोग ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। पर्यवेक्षकों ने भी निरीक्षण कर जायजा लिया।
सुवासरा उपचुनाव को लेकर 3 नवंबर को मतदान की प्रक्रिया पूर्ण हुई व देर रात तक मतदान दल पीजी कॉलेज पहुंचकर सामग्री जमा कराते रहे। पीजी कॉलेज में स्ट्रांग रूम तैयार कर ईवीएम को बंद कर दिया। सशस्त्र बल ईवीएम की सुरक्षा में लगा है। मंगलवार को प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का खुलासा होगा। जिला प्रशासन ने लीड कॉलेज में तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। कॉलेज के दो कमरों में मतगणना की तैयारी की गई है। बाहर रिजल्ट के लिए स्टेज तैयार है, मीडियाकर्मी व
प्रत्याशियों के लिए अलग से टेंट की व्यवस्था की है। दो कक्षों में गणना के लिए 7-7 टेबलें लगाई हैं। 28 राउंड के बाद सुवासरा उपचुनाव के परिणाम सामने आएंगे।
8 बजे से शुरू होगी पोस्टल बैलेट की काउंटिंग, 8.30 बजे से चलेगी ईवीएम

सुबह 8 बजे से पोस्टल बैलेट की काउंटिंग शुरू होगी। आधे घंटे बाद ईवीएम और पोस्टल बैलेट की काउंटिंग साथ-साथ चलेगी। पोस्टल बैलेट प्रभारी नायब तहसीलदार कविता कड़ेला ने बताया पोस्टल बैलेट में 80 वर्ष की उम्र के कुल मतदाता 4435 व 3406 पीडब्ल्यूडी वोटर्स मिलाकर 7896 मतदाता थे। 80 प्लस के वोटर्स से घर-घर जाकर 1470 पोस्टल बैलेट भरवाकर मतदान करवाया। 53 पीडब्ल्यूडी व 20 सर्विस वोटर्स भी शामिल हैं। इस तरह कुल 1543 वोटर्स ने पोस्टल बैलेट से मतदान किया है।

अधिकृत व्यक्ति को ही मिलेगा प्रवेश

कलेक्टर मनोज पुष्प ने बताया कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश पर मतगणना हाॅल में केवल अधिकृत व्यक्ति को ही प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इनमेंं गणना पर्यवेक्षक और गणना सहायक, निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा अधिकृत व्यक्ति, निर्वाचन से संबंध लोकसेवक एवं उम्मीदवार तथा उनके निर्वाचन और गणना अभिकर्ता शामिल रहेंगे।

मतगणना प्रेक्षक देसाई ने किया निरीक्षण
मतगणना के लिए नियुक्त प्रेक्षक दीपक देसाई ने सोमवार को पीजी कॉलेज पहुंचकर निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने नियुक्त अधिकारी कर्मचारियों से कहा कि समय से पूर्व सभी कार्य पूर्ण कर लें। दायित्वों के निर्वहन में कोई लापरवाही या त्रुटि ना रहे। देसाई ने थ्री लेयर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, मतगणना अभिकर्ताओं की नियुक्ति, निर्बाध विद्युत आपूर्ति, मतगणना कक्षों और परिसर में बैरिकेडिंग का कार्य, मीडिया सेंटर की स्थापना, कंट्रोल रूम की स्थापना आदि का जायजा लिया।

