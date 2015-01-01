पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विनर क्लब:यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी ने जीता स्वामी विवेकानंद 20-20 मैच

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
विनर क्लब परिवार एवं यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी द्वारा एक दिनी स्वामी विवेकानंद क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में नीमच क्रिकेट अकादमी एवं यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी के बीच 20-20 मैच नूतन स्टेडियम में खेला गया। इसमें यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी ने 5 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की। पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष मुकेश काला, चेयरमैन डॉ. एस.एस. भाटी, जिला सेन समाज सचिव नंदकिशोर राठौर थे। डॉ. भाटी ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में खिलाड़ियों के प्रैक्टिस में बाधा उत्पन्न हुई है। ऐसे में विनर क्लब एवं यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी ने मैच कराकर खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित किया है। खिलाड़ियों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिऐशन सदैव मदद करने को तैयार व तत्पर है। मैच में टॉस नीमच की टीम ने जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी की। नीमच ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 134 रन बनाए। इसमें यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी के रोहित ने 2, यश पाटीदार, संस्कार, अबुजर कुरैशी व चित्रांश ने एक-एक विकेट लिए। लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए यूनिक क्रिकेट अकादमी ने 18 ओवर में 5 विकेट के नुकसान पर ही 135 पर बनाकर जीत हासिल कर ली। संस्कारसिंह 28 गेंद पर 52 रन की धुआंधार पारी खेलकर नाबाद रहे। विवेक भावसार ने 22, यश पाटीदार 13 व मृदुल गुप्ता ने 10 रन बनाए। मैन ऑफ द मैच संस्कारसिंह रहे। विजेता, उपविजेता एवं मैन ऑफ द मैच को ट्राॅफी व सभी खिलाड़ियों को प्रमाण-पत्र दिए। शुभम मारोठिया, ब्रजेश सेन, नवीन खोखर, भूरालाल, संस्कारसिंह, टुम्मा शर्मा, यश पाटीदार, दीपक कोठारी, वैभव रायमलानी सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

