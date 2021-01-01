पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पशुपतिनाथ:महाकाल जाने वाले आते हैं यहां भी, यात्रियों का बना पड़ावस्थल, बढ़ रहा है धार्मिक पर्यटन

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • 1940 में मिली अष्टमुखी मूर्ति 21 साल शिवना के तट पर रही, 27 नवंबर 1961 को हुआ था नामकरण

शिवना तट पर स्थित पशुपतिनाथ की अद्वितीय अष्टमुखी मूर्ति से शहर की पहचान देश-दुनिया में है। महाकाल के दर्शन करने जाने वाले श्रद्धालु पर भी यहां आना नहीं भूलते है। इसके चलते ही सिंहस्थ 2016 में शासन ने भक्तों के लिए मंदसौर में धर्मशाला और पुल का निर्माण करवाया था। 2028 के सिंहस्थ को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रशासन अभी से तैयारी करने में जुटा है। उम्मीद है मंदसौर को भी कई नई सुविधाएं मिलेंगी।

राजस्थान के श्रद्धालुओं के साथ ही चारधाम की की यात्रा पर निकलने वाले यात्रियों के लिए भी मंदसौर पड़ाव स्थल के रूप में विकसित हो रहा है। यहां पर महीने में आठ से दस बसें चारधाम की यात्रा वाली पहुंच ही जाती है। पशुपतिनाथ की मूर्ति को सबसे पहले उदाजी पिता कालू धोबी ने चिमन चिश्ती की दरगाह के सामने नदी में दबा देखी थी। 19 जून 1940 को इसे शिवना नदी से बाहर निकाला गया।

मूर्ति 21 साल तक तट पर रखी रहीं। इस कलात्मक मूर्ति का निर्माण चमकते हुए गहरे तांबे की उग्र चट्टान-खंड से किया गया है। मूर्ति का सौंदर्य अपने-आप में अनूठा है। चैतन्य आश्रम के स्वामी प्रत्याक्षानंद महाराज ने 23 नवंबर 1961 को मूर्ति की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा करवाई। 27 नवंबर को मूर्ति का नामकरण पशुपतिनाथ किया गया। यहां सावन में एक लाख से अधिक श्रद्धालु आते हैं।

हरियाली अमावस्या के दिन हरे पत्तों से किया जाता हैं शृंगार

पशुपतिनाथ का वैसे तो रोज अभिषेक और शृंगार किया जाता है। खास मौकों पर विशेष शृंगार करते हैं। कार्तिक माह में दो दिन विशेष शृंगार किया जाता है। इसमें एक दिन पशुपतिनाथ को दूल्हा बनाया जाता है। तो दूसरी बार में अर्द्धनारीश्वर का शृंगार किया जाता है। हरियाली अमावस्या पर हरे पत्तों से शृंगार किया जाता है। पंचमी पर विभिन्न रंगों से आकर्षक शृंगार होता है। शिवरात्रि एवं दीपावली पर भी विशेष शृंगार किया जाता है। 26 जनवरी पर तिरंगा रूप में शृंगार किया जाएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त 56 भोग के दिन भी विशेष शृंगार किया जाता।

शाही सवारी:- हर साल सावन के अंतिम सेामवार पर पशुपतिनाथ भक्तों का हाल जानने नगर भ्रमण पर निकलते हैं। उनकी शाही सवारी के लिए भक्तों ने विशेष रथ भी बनवा रखा है। 25 साल से आयोजन होता आ रहा है। सवारी में देशभर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से कलाकार आते हैं। 25 साल में पहली बार कोरोना काल में 2020 में भगवान नगर भ्रमण पर नहीं निकले। भक्तों ने परंपरा को कायम रखने के लिए मंदिर में ही भगवान की सवारी निकाली व वापस वहीं विराजित कर दिया।

150 करोड़ रुपए की सीवरेज योजना से बढ़ी शुद्धिकरण की उम्मीद

आस्था : चरणों में विराजित शिवना बारिश के दिनों में करती है जलाभिषेक

शिवना नदी के प्रति भक्तों में काफी आस्था है। इसका उद्गम शवना गांव (अरनौद जिला प्रतापगढ़ राजस्थान) से हुआ है। यही कारण है कि इसका नाम शिवना पड़ गया। पशुपतिनाथ और तापेश्वर महादेव मंदिर शिवना तट पर स्थित हैं। साल में एक बार शिवना पशुपतिनाथ का जलाभिषेक जरूर करती है। कई बार तो पशुपतिनाथ जलमग्न तक हो जाते हैं। शिवना की सहायक नदियां गीड़, रेतम और सोमनी है। शिवना चंबल नदी में मिलती है जो आगे जाकर गंगा में समाहित होती है।

उफान में डूब जाता है ब्रिटिशकाल में बना हुआ पुल

शिवना का उद्गम स्थल शवना ताम्राश्य यगीन (2500 ई.पू.) में बसा था। शवना ग्राम के समीप रायपुरिया की पहाड़ियों से एकत्र जल नदी का रूप लेता है। गांव में शैव धर्म के अनेक प्राचीन मंदिर हैं। कोटड़ी राजस्थान के समीप रोजड़ नदी का संगम होता है। यह रतलाम जिले के पिपलौदा से आती है। मंदसौर नदी के उत्तरी किनारे पर बसा है। दक्षिणी तट पर चंदरपुरा की सीमा में पशुपतिनाथ का मंदिर है। यहां सड़क और रेलवे पुल ब्रिटिशकाल में बनवाए गए थे।

शिवना के उफान पर आने से आवागमन बंद हो जाता था। तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री पं. श्यामाचरण शुक्ल ने 26 जनवरी 1970 को पुलिया का शिलान्यास किया। 22 अप्रैल 1971 को नवीन पुल निर्माण की शुरुआत हुई। वर्तमान में शिवना पर एक और पुल बनवाया जा रहा है। जो रेलवे ब्रिज के पास बन रहा है।

अभी आचमन के लायक तक नहीं शिवना का पानी

शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए मंदसौर नगरपालिका ने 17 साल में दो करोड़ रुपए से अधिक खर्च कर दिए। दो साल पहले पीएचई की लैब में हुई जांच में पाया गया कि शिवना के पानी में हानिकारक बैक्टीरिया है। 20 जनवरी 2016 को दलौदा में किसान सम्मेलन में आए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने विधायक यशपालसिंह सिसौदिया की मांग पर शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए 6 करोड़ रुपए देने की घोषणा की।

शिवना को शुद्ध करने के लिए 2002 से अब तक 2 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हो चुके हैं। पानी में ऑक्सीजन की कमी होती गई। आज स्थिति ऐसी है कि पशुपतिनाथ के चरणों में नहाना तो ठीक आचमन लायक पानी नहीं है। शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए 150 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की सीवरेज योजना पर काम किया जा रहा है।

