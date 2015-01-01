पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:हवा ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, रात का पारा 150 तो दिन का 200 रहा

मंदसौर29 मिनट पहले
  • कल धूप निकलने की संभावना, पारा गिरेगा

शहर में मंगलवार को सुबह से बादल छाए रहे। धूप नहीं निकली। न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान 1 डिग्री अधिक रहा लेकिन हवा के कारण ठंड का अहसास सोमवार से अधिक रहा। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार गुरुवार को मौसम साफ हो सकता है। धूप निकलने पर दोपहर में राहत मिल सकती है। रात के तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना।

शहर सहित जिले में मंगलवार को मौसम बादलों भरा ही रहा। सुबह 10 बजे बाद हवाएं चलने लगी। जिसने ठिठुरन बढ़ा दी। हालांकि तापमान में सोमवार की तुलना में एक-एक डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी आई । इसके बाद भी हवाओं ने ठंड का अहसास बढ़ाया। सोमवार को जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री था जो मंगलवार को 15 डिग्री पहुंच गया।

अधिकतम तापमान जो सोमवार को 19 डिग्री था वह मंगलवार को 20 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। मंगलवार रात हवाओं के साथ ठंड का असर अधिक रहा। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ एसएन मिश्रा ने बताया कि बुधवार को इसी तरह का मौसम रहने की संभावना है। गुरुवार को धूप निकलने की संभावना है। इसके बाद दोपहर में ठंड से हल्की राहत मिल सकती है। रात के तापमान में गिरावट आने की उम्मीद है। चार पांच दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है।

