यूनियन में बनने लगे थे 2 गुट:भाकियू में चल रहा विवाद प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने जिलाध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष बनाकर किया खत्म

नारायणगढ़3 घंटे पहले
नारायणगढ़ के गांव बुर्ज शहीद में बैठक करते भारतीय किसान यूनियन (रतन मान) के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
नारायणगढ़ के गांव बुर्ज शहीद में बैठक करते भारतीय किसान यूनियन (रतन मान) के सदस्य।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन (रतन मान गुट) से नरपत राणा के चले जाने के बाद यूनियन में 4 दिन से चल रहे विवाद को प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रतन मान ने खत्म कर दिया। ब्लॉक प्रधानों की राय लेकर बलदेव सिंह शेरपुर को कार्यकारी मंडल प्रधान बनाया गया। इसी तरह जसमेर सिंह को जिला प्रधान व विक्रम राणा को जिला उपप्रधान बनाया गया। इनका काम देखने के बाद किसान ही स्थाई प्रधान का चुनाव करेंगे।

मंडल प्रधान रहे नरपत राणा के यूनियन से बाहर हो जाने के बाद यूनियन में 2 गुट बनने लगे थे। कुछ किसान नरपत के पक्ष में थे तो कुछ खिलाफ। रतन मान ने यूनियन में विरोधाभास को देखते हुए गांव बुर्ज शहीद में किसानों की मीटिंग बुलाई, जहां दोनों पक्षों को सुना। कुछ किसानों का कहना था कि नरपत ने यूनियन को क्षेत्र में खड़ा किया है। उनकी अनदेखी नहीं की जानी चाहिए।

नरपत को यूनियन से बाहर क्यों किया गया, इस पर चर्चा होनी चाहिए। वहीं कुछ किसानों का कहना था कि नरपत गलत हाथों में खेल रहे हैं। उन्हें निकाला नहीं गया, वह खुद यूनियन को छोड़कर गए हैं। भूपेंद्र मान गुट के गुणी प्रकाश के साथ मिलकर किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह चढ़ूनी का पुतला फूंका।

यूनियन को बिना बताए बदले जिला प्रधान

जसमेर सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें नोटिस दिए बिना ही नरपत राणा ने विक्रम राणा को जिला प्रधान बना दिया। उन्होंने 5 साल यूनियन में काम किया। भूख हड़ताल की और धरने-प्रदर्शन किए। उनसे कोई इस्तीफा नहीं लिया गया। वहीं प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रतन मान का कहना था कि जसमेर सिंह के जिला प्रधान बनने की कोई सूचना कार्यकारिणी के पास नहीं है। नरपत की इस हरकत के कारण जसमेर सिंह की भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं।

नरपत की आस्था भाजपा में : रतन मान

रतन मान ने कहा कि खुद पर गोली चलवाने वाले गुणी प्रकाश के साथ नरपत राणा के पिछले 3-4 महीने से संबंध थे। नरपत की आस्था भाजपा में है। कई बार उन्हें भाजपा नेताओं के इर्द-गिर्द देखा गया है। उन्हें कोई तकलीफ थी तो बताते। किसान आंदोलन के दौरान अलग भूमिका बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। मुख्य मकसद आंदोलन को मजबूत करना है।

आंदोलन में सहयोग करें किसान: रतन मान

रतन मान ने किसानों से आग्रह किया कि मंगलवार को कंडेला खाप की पंचायत में पहुंचें। इसके अलावा 6 फरवरी को भारत बंद में योगदान दें और 5 फरवरी को गन्ने की पेमेंट के लिए शुगर मिल पर धरने में शामिल हों।

