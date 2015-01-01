पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:सीवरेज की निकासी न होने से रास्ते में गंदा पानी जमा, राहगीर हो रहे परेशान

नयागांव4 घंटे पहले
लोगों ने कहा-समस्या का जल्द समाधान हो

कुमाऊं नगर के शिव मंदिर तथा बाबा पीर के पास जहां बहुत श्रद्धालुओं का आना-जाना लगा रहता है तथा इस रोड बहुत भीड़ रहती है। इस सड़क का तो वैसे ही बहुत खस्ता हाल है । राहगीर लगातार अपने वाहनों मे हिचकोले खा-खाकर चलते हैं।

नयागांव के समाज सेवक मंजीत सिंह, गणेष कुमार, डी के शर्मा तथा के एन पांडे का कहना है कि इस शिव मंदिर रोड पर के साथ सीवरेज लगातार बंद होने से सारा गंदा तथा बदबू वाला काला पानी सड़क पर बहता रहता है क्याेंकि इस तरफ जो सीवरेज के पाइप डाले हुए है उनकी निकासी नहीं है।

अगर बरसात हो जाए तो बरसात का पानी भी यहीं जमा रहता है जिस कारण सीवरेज का गंदे पानी में मिलकर रास्ते में बहता रहता है। कुमाऊं नगर मे शिव मंदिर व पीर बाबा रोड पर जो सीवरेज के पाइप डाले गए हैं उनके निकासी के लिए हमने नदी मे डालने के लिए प्रयत्न किया था परंतु नदी विभाग द्वारा मना कर दिया गया है।

अब चर्च रोड से जो विकास नगर की तरफ सीवरेज की पाइप जा रही है उसमे डालने के लिए उच्च अधिकारियो से परमिशन ली जा रही है । उसके बाद यह समस्या समाप्त हो जाएगी । लेकिन अभी अस्थाई रूप से पानी निकलवा देते है जिससे लोगों को परेशानी नही होगी । -जगजीत सिंह शाही, कार्यकारी अधिकारी नगर काउंसिल

