जायजा:चुनावों की प्रतिक्रिया के चलते एसडीएम से मिले

नयागांव2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसडीएम हिमांशू जैन ने लोगों की समस्याएं सुनी ।

नगर काउंसिल नयागांव में खरड़ के एसडीएम हिमांशू जैन पहुंचे वहां पर कार्यकारी अधिकारी जगजीत सिंह शाही तथा एक्सईएन जवाहर सागर के साथ मीटिंग करने के बाद वहां पहुंचे कांग्रेसी नेता अवतार सिंह तारी, सतिंद्र शर्मा, कमल धामी, डाॅ. हरिंद्र कोशिश,पूर्व पार्षद विनोद बिंदोलिया आदि ने वोटर लिस्टों के बारे में जैन से मिले तथा उनसे कहा कि नई वोटर लिस्टों को अभी तक फाइनल नही किया गया तथा हमें कब इनको चैक करेंगे तथा उनके एतराज दाखिल करेंगे क्योंकि 16 दिसंबर तो आखिरी तारीख है।

तब जैन ने अमरजीत को बोलकर ही वोटर लिस्टें जारी करने के आदेश दिए जिसके बाद सारी लिस्टें 2020 जनवरी तक की लिस्टें फाइनल करके बाहर लगा दी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि आज किसी भी समय वोटर लिस्टों में कोई शुद्धिकरण करवाना है तो उसके एतराज दाखल किए जा सकते है ।

