सरकार का समर्थन:किसान हितैषी है कृषि बिल, कांग्रेस कर रही माहौल खराब; भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा ने की मीटिंग, भानू बोले

नयागांव3 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा जिला मोहाली की कार्यकारी बैठक जिला प्रधान सुरेन्द्र बब्बल के नेतृत्व में ढिल्लों फार्म नयागांव में हुई। इस मौके पर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा पंजाब राणा भानू प्रताप मुख्य अतिथि थे। उनके साथ प्रदेश महासचिव युवा मोर्चा पंजाब दीपांशू घई, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष पंजाब युवा मोर्चा आशुतोष तिवारी, प्रदेश लीगल सेल पंजाब एनके वर्मा पहुंचे थे।

इस मौके पर दर्जनों युवा भाजपा युवा मोर्चा में शामिल हुए। इस मौके पर भानू ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा किसान हित में 3 बिल पास किए गए हैं। वह किसान हितैषी हैं, लेकिन पंजाब में कांग्रेस सरकार इस मुद्दे पर राजनीति करके माहौल खाराब कर रही है।

साथ ही उन्होंने सुरेन्द्र बब्बल को कहा कि जिला मोहाली के युवा मोर्चा में सभी पदों को भरा जाए। पूर्व पार्षद दीप ढिल्लों, मक्कखन सिंह गुज्जर, जोगीन्द्र गुज्जर, प्रमोद कुमार, संजू राणा, नयागांव मंडल प्रधान भूपिंद्र सिंह भूपी, युवा मोर्चा के सचिव बब्बलू कोरी सहित सभी सदस्य इस मौके पर मौजूद रहे।

