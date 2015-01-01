पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्वच्छता:कचरा डंप करने वाले कंटेनर फेंक रहे पटियाला की राव नदी मेंं

नयागांव2 घंटे पहले
लोग पहले ही कचरे को खाली प्लाटों में फेंक देते हैं।

नयागांव नगर काउंसिल के पास कचरे को डंप करने के लिए पहले ही कोई स्थान नहीं है । लोग पहले ही कचरे को खाली प्लाटों में फेंक देते हैं। लावारिस पशु प्लास्टिक तथा गंद खाते रहते है। नगर काउंसिल का दावा है कि वह कचरे को एक स्थान पर डंप करके उसे लालडू के प्लांट में भेज देते है लेकिन पटियाला की राव नदी में कचरे के कंटेनर फेंके हुए हैं तो पास ही कचरा फैला हुआ है।

जो हवा के साथ इधर-उधर उड़ रहा है जबकि सारी दुनिया में कोविड-19 काेरोना की महामारी फैली हुई है । प्रशासन की लापरवाही नजर आ रही है वैसे नगर काउंसिल द्वारा काेरोना को रोकने की सावधानियों के बारे में साइन बोर्ड लगाए थे । देखा जाए तो यह भी प्रशासन की लापरवाही नजर आ रही है ।

