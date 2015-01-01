पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान:कचरे के लिए कोई स्थान तय नहीं, रिहायशी क्षेत्र को बनाया डंपिंग ग्राउंड

नयागांव3 घंटे पहले
गांव मे बाहर की तरफ किसी एक जगह को र्निधारित कर देना चाहिए।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा स्वच्छ भारत अभियान चलाया गया है जिस पर केंद्र सरकार करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर रही है। परंतु नयागांव मे नगर काउंसिल ने कचरे के लिए कहीं भी जगह र्निधारित नहीं है कि जिससे सफाई कर्मचारी घरों या बाजारों का कचरा उस स्थान पर फेंक दे। अब लोगों द्वारा रिहायशी क्षेत्र के पास खाली प्लाटों या पटियाला की राव नदी के किनारे डंपिंग ग्राउंड बनाया गया है।

जो कि खाली प्लाट किसी की निजी प्रॉपर्टी है । वहीं गांव के लोग कई बार नगर काउंसिल के कार्यकारी अधिकारी जगजीत सिंह शाही से मिले तथा उनके प्लाट को डंपिंग ग्राउंड न बनाने के लिए आग्रह किया परंतु सब कुछ व्यर्थ है । पहले कचरे के कंटेनर गांव मे जगह-जगह रखे थे, जिस पर लोगों ने ऐतराज जताया तो उन्हें उठाकर पटियाला की राव नदी के किनारे मे रखवा दिए गए हैं।

लोगों का कहना है कि नगर काउंसिल को गांव मे बाहर की तरफ किसी एक जगह को र्निधारित कर देना चाहिए।

हमने अपने सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर के साथ कई बार इस बारे में चर्चा हो चुकी है परंतु हमारे पास कही भी शामलात या सरकारी जगह नहीं है। जहां पर ऐसी व्यवस्था कर सकें। कचरे के कंटेनर हमने इसलिए उठवा दिए क्योंकि गांव मे जहां भी रखते थे उसके आस-पास के लोगों की शिकायत होती थी कि यहां से बदबू आती है।

कुछ दिन पहले हमने गांव पड़च्छ के पास जगह किराए पर लेने के लिए देखी है जिसे जल्द ही खरीदकर या लीज़ पर जगह लेकर ऐसी व्यवस्था जरूर करेंगे। जगजीत सिंह शाही, कार्यकारी अधिकारी

