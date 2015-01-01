पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:नयागांव में लोगों ने पेवर ब्लॉक लगवाने की मांग की

नयागांव2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वार्ड-14 में सभा का आयोजन किया

आदर्श नगर के वार्ड नंबर 14 में मास्टर सुरेंद्र द्वारा अपने वार्ड के लोगों की समस्याओं को लेकर एक सभा का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें मुख्य मेहमान कमलजीत सिंह चावला वाइस चेयरमैन पंजाब गऊ सेवा कमिशन, कुलदीप सिंह प्रधान तथा मंजीत सिंह विशेष तौर पर पहुंचें थे ।

इसमें एकत्र वार्ड वासियों की कुलदीप सिंह को अपनी समस्याएं सुनाई जिसमें वार्ड के लोगों ने बताया कि उनकी गली मे स्ट्रीट लाइटें भी खराब रहती हैं। कुछ नई स्ट्रीट लाइटें ओर लगाई जाएं ,बहुत से पानी की निकासी के पाइप तथा चैंबर लगभग बंद पड़े हैं उन्हें खुलवाया जाए। पीने के पानी की समस्या बहुत गंभीर हैं उसे हल करवाया जाए।

लोगों की सब समस्या सुनने के बाद कुलदीप सिंह ने कहा कि हमने सफाई कर्मचारियों के सुपरवाइजर से पहले ही बोल रखा है कि हर दूसरे दिन गलियों की सफाई करवाई जाएगी तथा महीने में एक बार सभी निकासी के चैंबरों को साफ किया जाएगा । जल्द ही नई एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगवाई जाएंगी । गर्मियों मे पीने के पानी की समस्या को देखते हुऐ वार्ड में नया ट्यूबवेल लगवाया जा रहा है।

जिसके लिए जगह का प्रबंध किया जा रहा है। नगर काउंसिल द्वारा जगह खरीदेगी तथा उसमें ट्यूबवेल के लग जाने से इन गर्मियों में पानी की समस्या से लोगों को जूझना न पड़े । इसके बाद कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि उनकी गली मे टूटी हुई पेवर ब्लाॅक को बदलने तथा नई पेवर ब्लाॅक को लगवाने का आग्रह किया।

जिस पर कमलजीत चावला ने कहा कि हमारे मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंद्र सिंह तथा सांसद मनीष तिवारी विकास करवाने के लिए हर संभव प्रयत्न कर रहे है । वह नयागांव की ओर विशेष ध्यान दे रहे हैं। जल्द ही वह सीवरेज टीट्रमेंट प्लांट तथा अन्य विकास को करवाएंगे चावला ने कहा कि हमें सारे 21 वार्डो से अच्छे प्रत्याशी चुनकर तिवारी जी का हाथ मजबूत करना है तथा जल्द ही गली की मरम्मत का काम शुरू करवा देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें